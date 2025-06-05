987FM DJ Germaine Tan and Zouk CEO Andrew Li have announced their engagement after romantic Maldives proposal

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: This past Sunday, June 1, came with some heartwarming news—987FM DJ Germaine Tan is engaged to her boyfriend of two and a half years, Andrew Li! As reported by CNA, Li, the CEO of Zouk Group, proposed in the most dreamy way possible: on a secluded sandbank during their romantic Maldives getaway.

Before the trip, Tan revealed to CNA Lifestyle that she had her “suspicions”.

“He mentioned he’d set up a photographer for us one day,” said Tan. “That definitely got me thinking a proposal might be coming, since I’m usually the one pushing for photos!”

He went all in

As the sun began to set, casting beautiful golden colours across the ocean, Li got down on one knee and asked Tan to marry him. She shared that he then confessed, telling her he’d known all along that she was the one he was meant to marry.

- Advertisement -

He poured his heart out to her, saying, “The way you love me—so fiercely and wholeheartedly—it pushes me to be the best version of myself. You’re everything I’ve ever dreamed of in a soulmate, a partner, and a wife. “Say ‘yes,’ and I’ll spend the rest of my life showing you just how happy I can make you.”

Tan was so deeply moved by his words that she broke down in tears, completely overcome with emotion and was “full-on bawling.”

The couple actually first crossed paths on a random Thursday night at Here Kitty Kitty, a cocktail bar managed by Zouk Group.

No clue who he was

“Honestly, I didn’t think much of it that first night, but we had a blast dancing,” Tan recalled. “He went all out with his boyband moves, trying to impress me. After that, he left a comment on my Instagram—and then slid into my DMs.”

- Advertisement -

Tan confessed she had no clue who Andrew Li was when they first met. “I went into it with no preconceived notions about him,” she said. “He later admitted that the moment he saw me taking photos at the bar that first night, he thought I was the perfect mix of gorgeous and adorable—and that’s what made him want to get to know me.”

“Li has truly helped me conquer so many challenges throughout our relationship,” Tan shared.

He helped her heal

“He’s truly pushed me to grow in ways I never thought possible, and he’s even helped me heal from past traumas,” Tan shared.

“A year before we got engaged, he said, ‘Our relationship is my top priority right now, and I’ll do anything to make it work.'” And he really proved it. “We’re in the best possible place.”

- Advertisement -

According to Tan, her father, who founded the supermarket chain Hao Mart, shares a great relationship with Li.

“My dad always makes sure to snag the seat next to Andrew at family gatherings,” Tan shared. “That way, he can talk his ear off about business and the economy—you know, all the stuff no one else really wants to hear about.”

Tan recalled a conversation with her dad where she’d asked if Andrew would need to get his blessing to marry her. Her dad’s reply? “No need! I approved him ages ago!”

Industry friends cheered them on

Sounds like Tan is getting a lot of love from her industry friends! Her colleagues, including fellow Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo, and actresses He Ying Ying and Chantalle Ng, have all been sending in their congratulations.

Right now, the couple is pouring their energy into planning a wedding that brings all their loved ones together to celebrate what matters most—love. As Tan lovingly shared, “We’re beyond excited to start this new chapter, build a life side by side, and one day grow our own little family.”