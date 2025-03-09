SINGAPORE: A recent poll by Answers.sg with 6,198 respondents found that 96 per cent of Singaporeans work longer, but not because they want to — contrary to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s statement that most Singaporeans want to work rather than retire.

In mid-January 2023, PM Wong said, “A lot of people recognise that the minute they stop working, that’s when their health deteriorates very quickly,” adding that work gives people “dignity and purpose”.

Only 4 per cent of those surveyed agreed, strongly agreed, or remained neutral, as reported by Must Share (MS) News.

As Singapore’s ageing population grows—with one in five expected to be 65 or older by 2026, and one in four by 2030—retirement and re-employment ages have been raised since 2022 to support older Singaporeans who wish to stay employed.

For many, though, working longer may not be a choice but a way to keep up with rising costs.

Ms L. Jung, 40, a preschool teacher for 20 years, told MS News that many Singaporean workers, like her, work to “stay afloat financially or live comfortably”.

She said that despite occasional government assistance like CDC vouchers, daily expenses keep rising, making it inevitable for many in Singapore to work longer to afford healthcare, basic necessities, and maintain a certain standard of living.

Mr E. Toh, 65, who retired at 62 by choice, said he could only do so because he had enough savings. He started working after completing national service (NS) at 22.

Meanwhile, others, like 24-year-old office worker Ben Tan, pointed to struggles with mental health due to long working hours and tight deadlines. He said his job has taken a toll on his health, with a lack of sleep and tremendous stress affecting his mental well-being.

Mr Toh also recalled dealing with pressure and stress when he was in senior management in the building materials industry, adding that his friends in the same field suffered “detrimental effects” from their jobs as well.

He shared that one friend turned down a promotion and quit soon after, following the sudden death of his mentor from a heart attack. Another superior suffered a stroke and required care in the ICU.

While PM Wong addressed mental health issues in his February 2024 speech, noting that people are now “more willing to talk about this openly”, the high cost of living in Singapore means many may have no choice but to keep working.

Mr Tan said his approach is to “work to live”, not “live to work.”

Retiree Mr Toh also emphasised the importance of managing stress and emotions, as excessive anxiety does not solve problems. He reminded workers to rest, eat sufficiently, and maintain a regular exercise routine. /TISG

