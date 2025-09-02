93 Mediacorp staff retrenched as broadcaster adapts to the ‘rapidly evolving media landscape’

SINGAPORE: Nearly 100 employees at Singapore’s national broadcaster Mediacorp are being retrenched as the company announced staffing changes on Monday (Sep 1) to “adapt to the rapidly evolving media landscape” and to better align its operations with the prevailing economic and commercial uncertainty.

A little over 3% of the company’s total staff, or 93 positions, “are being made redundant,” the company said.

In its press release, the company explained, “Mediacorp has made efforts over the years to adapt to change while prioritising job preservation. The company has undertaken process improvements, implemented cost-saving initiatives, and made careful trade-offs to preserve roles and provide stability. However, the scale and pace of transformation now require further action to strengthen long-term organisational sustainability. One of these adjustments is a reduction in the current workforce.”

Although the company did not specify which departments were affected, the broadcaster told Channel News Asia (CNA) that the move was an organisation-wide retrenchment exercise.

Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng said it was a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. “We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their contributions, and our priority at this point is to ensure that those affected are supported with care, humility, and dignity during this transition,” she added.

Affected staff have until the end of September to apply for other roles within the company. If they are not redeployed by then, their last day of employment will be September 30.

The company said affected staff will receive severance pay of one month per year of service, capped at 25 months or S$250,000, depending on their years of service, current salary, and seniority. Training grants will also be provided to help them with skills upgrading and preparation for future job opportunities.

Mediacorp is also working with the National Trades Union Congress’ Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) to provide career guidance and job-matching services.

In addition, affected employees will have access to the company’s wellbeing support programme for up to a year, as well as help from the Singapore Union of Broadcasting Employees (SUBE).

CNA reported that SUBE was informed in advance of the retrenchment exercise and has been working closely with the Mediacorp management.

SUBE said affected Singaporean workers can also tap the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme by joining e2i’s job search activities. The scheme offers up to S$6,000 over six months for those involuntarily unemployed. /TISG

