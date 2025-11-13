88-year-old ‘legend’ behind Famous Eunos Bak Chor Mee passed away on Nov 11

SINGAPORE: The woman behind one of the best-known bak chor mee stalls in Singapore passed away at the age of 88.

One of the grandchildren of Famous Eunos Bak Chor Mee’s Tan Siu Hong announced her passing on FEBCM’s social media accounts on Tuesday, Nov 11.

“Though a legend has left, her legacy lives on. My beloved grandmother, Tan Siu Hong (1937 – 2025), played an instrumental role in preserving our soup-based BCM heritage,” the post reads, adding that in the 1980s, Mdm Tan had played a crucial role in establishing two bak chor mee stalls at Upper Changi Road, which closed in 2022, and Eunos Crescent.

“Her dedication, sacrifice, and selflessness ultimately paved the way for the birth of the brand FEBCM, founded by the 5th generation in 2017. She ensured that this cherished heritage continues to thrive into its 5th generation today.”

The post also said that relatives, friends, and fans of FEBCM are welcome to pay their last respects to Mdm Tan, whose wake will be at 9 Eunos Crescent until Friday (Nov 14).

Many online commenters have since expressed condolences to Mdm Tan’s family, including Melvin Chew, the owner of Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap and the founder of the popular Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group.

Mr Chew shared the post from FEBCM and wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mrs Tan Siu Hong, beloved grandmother of Famous Eunos Bak Chor Mee.

Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time. Mrs Tan will be fondly remembered for her love, strength, and the legacy she leaves behind through generations.”

The outpouring of sympathy toward the family of Mdm Tan, a third-generation hawker, should not come as a surprise, given bak chor mee’s popularity in Singapore. If Hainanese chicken rice is the city-state’s most popular dish, bak chor mee is its best-known noodle dish.

In 2021, fifth-generation FEBCM hawker Jie Wei told foodie site sethlui.com that all the soup-based bak chor mee iterations in Singapore share the same founder, Chen Lian Fu, his great great-great-grandfather.

He added that when diners started requesting dry bak chor mee, Mdm Tan began serving it. His mother, then, continued doing this, and Mr Jie serves it in the same way today.

Sethlui.com noted that the family started serving bak chor mee at a Kampung Chai Chee stall “as far back as 1923. That makes the family recipe over 100 years old today.” /TISG

Read also: WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals