Home News Featured News 83-year-old sole breadwinner asks for financial help to support two elderly sisters...

83-year-old sole breadwinner asks for financial help to support two elderly sisters as after a fall and fracture, she no longer works in ’s

Her 86-year-old sister is bedridden and stays in a nursing home, while her 75-year-old sister is deaf and mute.

Photo: FB/ HPHP Community

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — An 83-year-old woman, who recently had a fall and fracture, appealed to netizens for financial help to pay off her rent and bills.

In a Facebook post on popular page ‘Happy People Helping People Community’ (HPHP), on Wednesday (Jul 7), it stated that Mdm Foong lived in Lorong 1 of Toa Payoh. It added that she also has two sisters aged 86 and 75 who depend on her.

Her 86-year-old sister is bedridden and stays in a nursing home, while her 75-year-old sister is deaf and mute.

Mdm Foong previously worked at McDonald’s, but recently had a fall and sustained a distal radius fracture.

- Advertisement -

As she is on medical leave, and also has heart problems, she is not able to work.

“Her doctor advices (sic) her to go for surgery but the risk is very high so she choose (sic) not to go for the operation”, HPHP Community wrote.

The organisation asked for donors to help pay off Mdm Foong’s rental, phone bill, electricity bill and & Conservancy Charges.

- Advertisement -

The non-profit foundation added that Mdm Foong initially applied for cash grants, but her application was rejected as she was employed.

In an update to the post, the HPHP Community noted that a sponsor had been found.

The comments of the post were flooded with people who wanted to help, make a contribution, clean the house and send the elderly women food. /TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Desperate Malaysians put up white flags in protest

The hashtag #benderaputih, which means white flag, started trending in Malaysia early last week, as part of a people’s campaign to bring attention to the fact that many Malaysians are going hungry and are in need of help, as many sink...
View Post
Featured News

‘Drunk nuisance’ at Rangoon Road harasses passengers in car

Singapore – A man was caught on camera harassing a family while inside their vehicle parked along Rangoon Road. He slammed the hood and allegedly tried smashing their side windows and breaking into the car. One Xin Yi Tan took to Facebook...
View Post
Featured News

Winston Choo can teach today’s SAF generals and ex-generals a thing or two

Before the scholars, the two men most identified with the Singapore Armed Forces were Kirpa Ram Vij and Winston Choo, its first army chiefs. The former helped lay the barest foundation of the SAF in its formative years from mid-1960s/1970 to...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent