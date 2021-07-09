- Advertisement -

Singapore — An 83-year-old woman, who recently had a fall and fracture, appealed to netizens for financial help to pay off her rent and bills.

In a Facebook post on popular page ‘Happy People Helping People Community’ (HPHP), on Wednesday (Jul 7), it stated that Mdm Foong lived in Lorong 1 of Toa Payoh. It added that she also has two sisters aged 86 and 75 who depend on her.

Her 86-year-old sister is bedridden and stays in a nursing home, while her 75-year-old sister is deaf and mute.

Mdm Foong previously worked at McDonald’s, but recently had a fall and sustained a distal radius fracture.

As she is on medical leave, and also has heart problems, she is not able to work.

“Her doctor advices (sic) her to go for surgery but the risk is very high so she choose (sic) not to go for the operation”, HPHP Community wrote.

The organisation asked for donors to help pay off Mdm Foong’s rental, phone bill, electricity bill and Service & Conservancy Charges.

The non-profit foundation added that Mdm Foong initially applied for cash grants, but her application was rejected as she was employed.

In an update to the post, the HPHP Community noted that a sponsor had been found.

The comments of the post were flooded with people who wanted to help, make a contribution, clean the house and send the elderly women food. /TISG

