// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
30.6 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ Vivian Balakrishnan
Singapore News
2 min.Read

822 Singaporeans now home from Hat Yai

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan announced in a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 1) that 822 Singaporeans are now back home from Hat Yai, Thailand, which experienced the unprecedented flooding.

Dr Balakrishnan noted that the Singaporeans who have made it home had e-registered with MFA’s portal, and expressed appreciation for the ministry’s Consular Response Teams, who “worked tirelessly on the ground to reach Singaporeans and help bring them home.”

He also thanked the Thai Government, the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and non-governmental organisations and volunteers who had helped the Singapore team on the ground assist the affected tourists.

“Also grateful to the Malaysian Government, which helped receive Singaporeans where possible and provided timely support during the evacuation efforts,” he wrote, adding, “As Thailand moves into the recovery phase, I hope families and communities affected by the floods will soon be able to rebuild and find stability again.”

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed similar sentiments over social media on Tuesday morning (Dec 2), thanking officials in Thailand and Malaysia for helping stranded Singaporeans get home safely.

See also  Lee Hsien Yang served court injunctions by Shanmugam, Balakrishnan over defamatory Ridout Road post

“These extreme weather events are a stark reminder of our shared vulnerability. Climate change is a challenge that respects no borders and affects every one of us. It is a global crisis that demands a global response. We must work together, across all nations, to accelerate our collective efforts and build a more resilient future for our planet,” he added.

Worst flooding in decades

According to Thailand’s Public Health Ministry, the death toll from the worst flooding in the country’s southern area in decades has reached 170, though the Bangkok Post reported that some members of the public fear that the actual tally may be substantially higher.

The Thai Enquirer said last week that there were at least 7,000 foreign tourists in Hat Yai, mostly from Singapore and Malaysia. Thai PBS World reported on Nov 28 that 4,016 Malaysian tourists who had been in 200 locations across Hat Yai had been safely evacuated, though 382 in 50 locations still remained.

See also  Lawyers say Lee Hsien Yang’s allegations against Shanmugam, Balakrishnan “are of the gravest kind”

By the following day, however, the Bangkok Post said that as conditions in the affected provinces improved, more than 1,800 visitors from China, South Africa, Malaysia, Australia, Scotland, and Singapore who were in southern Thailand when the flooding occurred were rescued and given assistance.

Thai authorities, meanwhile, lifted the fine for overstaying tourists in the affected provinces, which would have normally cost them 500 baht (around S$20) per day under the Immigration Act. /TISG

Read also: Vietnam, Thailand, and now Indonesia: Hundreds dead due to heaviest rainfall in SEA in years

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

Intel pledges S$270M to expand assembly and testing operations in Malaysia: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: US chipmaker Intel has pledged an additional...
Asia

Myanmar’s scam machines survive even as KK Park falls

MYANMAR: Days before the explosions began, the atmosphere around...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Intel pledges S$270M to expand assembly and testing operations in Malaysia: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: US chipmaker Intel has pledged an additional...

India’s mandatory tracking app sparks privacy clash with Apple

INDIA: Apple is gearing up for a showdown with...

Nearly 60% of employers considering hiring and pay freeze next year

SINGAPORE: Nearly six in ten employers are preparing to...

Singapore breaks into list of top 10 global tech cities for the first time

SINGAPORE: Singapore has, for the first time, earned a...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //