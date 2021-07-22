Home News Featured News 81-year-old man unable to use MediSave for S$128 A&E bill, questions if...

81-year-old man unable to use MediSave for S$128 A&E bill, questions if it can be used to buy his coffin

Kindly note that we are not seeking any financial assistance regarding this situation. I just hope that MOH will consider reviewing existing policy on the usage of Medisave during old age, his son wrote.

Photo: AFP

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — After being unable to use the S$46,000 in his MediSave account for a S$128 A&E bill, an 81-year-old man questioned if he would be able to even use the money to buy a coffin after he dies.

In a Facebook post by the man’s son, one Robin Lim, the elderly man visited the & Emergency centre of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) with chest pains sometime in May 2021.

Mr Lim wrote that his father’s bill was S$128 after subsidies, and he was then informed that he could not use the money in his MediSave account to pay the remaining amount.

“My father has more than $46,000 in his Medisave account”, Mr Lim wrote.

- Advertisement -

When his father called Mr Lim to ask why his MediSave could not be used to pay off the balance amount from the bill, “I explained to my father that usage of Medisave is NOT allowed for this situation due to existing policy, he highlighted that he is already 81 years old and does not have much years left to live for”.

“I feel I failed as a adult son to provide any logical/reasonable explanation to my father regarding this situation of Medisave usage”, Mr Lim wrote.

He went on to add that his 81-year-old father is not highly educated and “trusted the purpose of Medisave account introduced by Singapore government in 1984 and believed that his old age medical expenses will be taken care of by Medisave with sufficient balance in ”.

As such, Mr Lim wrote that his father was “extremely disappointed” to learn that he could not use the in his MediSave account to pay his public hospital bill.

- Advertisement -

“Kindly note that we are not seeking any financial assistance regarding this situation.
I just that MOH will consider reviewing existing policy on the usage of Medisave during old age”, Mr Lim wrote.

Though his post was initially written in early Jul, it was once again re-circulated and shared on media on Sunday (Jul 18).

Netizens commented on the post once again sought from the Ministry of Health, as it seemed to be an issue that others were also unsure of.

- Advertisement -

has reached out to both Mr Lim and the CPF Board for comment and clarification. /TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Jaguar F-Pace — The Delightful Big Cat

by Kannan Chandran www.storm-asia.com In the cabin of the Jaguar F-Pace there’s a little sign that reads “1935 Jaguar Coventry”. It’s a look back at history for a brand that had its roots in English motoring. But a lot has changed since, as...
View Post
Featured News

Look beyond the cluster bluster and keep Singapore night scene alive, KTVs included

Could the KTV cluster have been prevented? I am not sure but it has definitely exposed possible weak links in our immigration and law enforcement agencies during this Covid-19 pandemic period. They could have done better. The problem is not so straightforward....
View Post
Featured News

Family KTV owners petition to separate themselves from nightlife operators

Singapore – "We are not the same. We do not have hostess(es)," said a group of family karaoke businesses in their petition to be unclassified as nightlife operators and allow them to operate with safe management measures. A petition through change.org was...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent