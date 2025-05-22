81-year-old assaulted and robbed of $200 near Redhill Close

- Advertisement -

A routine afternoon turned violent for an 81-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted and robbed near Block 86 Redhill Close on Sunday, (May 19).

The police said they were alerted to the incident at around 3.45pm. The elderly victim, who sustained injuries during the attack, was conscious when he was taken to Singapore General Hospital for treatment.

According to the police’s preliminary investigations, the victim was purportedly robbed of $200 in cash. The male assailant fled the scene shortly after the incident.

Officers from the Clementi Police Division moved swiftly to investigate and used images from police cameras and nearby CCTVs to track the suspect. Within four hours of the report, they established the identity of a 65-year-old man and arrested him. Police recovered $62 in cash from the suspect.

The man was charged in court this week with robbery with hurt. If convicted, he faces a jail term of between five and 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Investigations are ongoing.