80% of Singaporeans confident that they can identify deepfakes but only 25% actually could: CSA

SINGAPORE: Although most Singaporeans were confident in their ability to detect deepfake content, three in four still struggle to tell real videos from manipulated ones, according to a new survey released by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

The findings, published in CSA’s latest cybersecurity awareness survey, revealed that while nearly 80% of respondents said they were confident they could identify deepfakes, only one in four participants could do so correctly when put to the test.

CSA polled over 1,000 residents aged 15 and above as part of the survey. About 63% of respondents said they have heard of deepfakes, and more than a quarter said they had encountered scams involving deepfakes but the results indicate that awareness does not necessarily translate into skill.

The survey also highlighted challenges in detecting phishing attacks. Although two-thirds of respondents (66%) were able to identify all phishing attempts—an improvement from 38% in 2022—just 13% managed to correctly distinguish between all phishing and legitimate content, down from 24% two years ago.

This decline may be partly due to more sophisticated tactics by cybercriminals, experts suggest. Over the past year, some respondents reported clicking on pop-up advertisements and malicious links that led to the installation of harmful third-party apps.

Despite the difficulties in recognising deceptive content, the study offered some encouraging news. The adoption of cybersecurity measures, such as enabling two-factor authentication and installing protective software, has risen across age groups. Older users, above the age of 45, were the most proactive in following such measures.

CSA plans to launch a new national cybersecurity awareness campaign in September, focusing on reinforcing good habits, including frequent software updates and the use of two-factor authentication, while also raising awareness about the dangers of deepfakes and online scams.