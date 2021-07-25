75 per cent of S’pore’s recent Covid-19 infections were vaccinated

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Government data shows that vaccinated individuals made up three-quarters of Singapore’s Covid-19 cases in the last month.

With nearly 75 per cent of the 5.7 million population already vaccinated against Covid-19, Singapore has the second-highest percentage in the world, and is second to the United Arab Emirates, according to a Reuters tracker.

As the country ramps up its nationwide vaccination programme, numbers show that only a few of the vaccinated confirmed cases experienced severe virus symptoms.

With the reported 1,096 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the last 28 days, 44 per cent or 484 were fully vaccinated, while 30 per cent took one dose of the vaccine and the remaining 25 per cent were unvaccinated.

- Advertisement -

There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps prevent serious disease when one gets infected, said the Ministry of Health on Friday (Jul 23).

“Over the last 28 days, ten local cases required oxygen supplementation were admitted to ICU or passed away. Eight are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated, and none was fully vaccinated.”

“As more and more people are vaccinated in Singapore, we will see more infections happening amongst vaccinated people,” said Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

“It is important to always compare it against the proportion of people who remain unvaccinated… Suppose Singapore achieves a rate of 100 per cent fully vaccinated… then all infections will stem from the vaccinated people and none from the unvaccinated.”

- Advertisement -

MOH reported 130 new cases on Friday, 78 of which are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and six to the KTV cluster.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 178 cases in the week before to 961 cases in the past week.

“We are likely to continue to see a high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them to contain their spread in the community,” said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 18 cases in the week before to 97 cases in the past week. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Read related: Ong Ye Kung urges Singaporeans to persuade their loved ones to receive the vaccine doses

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg