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Singapore News
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Two Singaporeans share hefty $12 million jackpot in latest Toto draw

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Two lottery ticket holders have struck it big on Monday night (July 13), sharing the massive Toto jackpot of $12.81 million. The bettors took home a hefty $6.4 million each.

The winning combination for the draw on Monday night was 14, 22, 32, 33, 36, and 46, with an extra number of 42.

According to information published on the Singapore Pools website, both winning entries were QuickPick tickets. One of the bets was placed at a minimart at Block 121 Bedok Reservoir Road, while the other was placed online.

While the top prize went to the two winners, 12 tickets secured the Group 2 prize, with each receiving a hefty payout of S$124,595.

The jackpot had been steadily growing in the lead-up to the draw and is the fourth jackpot exceeding $10 million so far this year.

Under revised rules, if the top prize is not won for three consecutive draws, the jackpot rolls over and must be distributed in the fourth draw, regardless of whether any ticket matches all six numbers. This mechanism contributed to the substantial prize pool seen on Monday.

The next Toto draw is set to take place on Thursday (16 July), with a top prize of approximately $1 million.

Following the latest win, queues at Toto outlets are expected to grow as interest surges. Singapore Pools has reminded the public to gamble responsibly.

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