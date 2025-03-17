Business

70% of women say hybrid work has helped close gender gap faster

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 17, 2025

SINGAPORE: A new study by the International Workplace Group (IWG) has highlighted the significant role of hybrid work in advancing gender equality in the workplace. While current projections suggest full gender parity may not be reached until 2158, over half (53%) of women surveyed believe that hybrid work can help close the gap much sooner.

According to the study, 70% of women feel that flexible work arrangements have contributed to a more level playing field, and 52% say it has been instrumental in advancing their careers. The ability to work flexibly has also been linked to career progression, with 64% of women reporting a positive impact on their professional growth.

Notably, 56% of those surveyed had been promoted to senior roles and attributed their career advancement to hybrid work arrangements.

Beyond promotions, the study found that localised working—where employees have the option to work closer to home—has been a game-changer. Three-quarters (75%) of women stated that the ability to work near home was crucial to their career trajectory, allowing them to better balance professional and personal responsibilities.

In Singapore, the gender employment gap has seen a marked improvement over the past decade. The difference in workforce participation between men and women has dropped from 20.1% in 2013 to 12.4% in 2023. The representation of women in professional, managerial, executive, and technician (PMET) roles has also increased, rising from 42% in 2013 to 46% in 2023.

The study positions hybrid work as a key driver of this progress, enabling more women to remain in the workforce and pursue career advancement opportunities.

The study identified several key advantages of hybrid work for women, including improved work-life balance (56%), increased flexibility (58%), and reduced commuting time (53%). Additionally, 82% of women reported feeling more productive and efficient when given the option to work flexibly.

For employers, the benefits are also evident. The study found that 69% of businesses observed improved workforce productivity and higher talent retention due to flexible work policies. As competition for skilled talent grows, companies that fail to offer hybrid work options may risk losing valuable employees.

Flexible work arrangements are becoming a decisive factor for women when considering job opportunities. The study revealed that 84% of women view workplace flexibility as a major factor when applying for jobs. Additionally, 58% would leave their job if required to commute daily, with this number rising to 62% among women aged 25-34—a critical period for career development.

As organisations continue to adapt to evolving workplace expectations, hybrid work is proving to be more than just a trend. It is a key enabler of gender equality, career progression, and business success, making it an essential component of the modern workforce.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

