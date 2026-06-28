7 workplace fatalities take place within just 4 weeks prompting stricter action from MOM

SINGAPORE: Seven workers have lost their lives in five workplace accidents across Singapore over the past four weeks, prompting the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to introduce tougher enforcement measures against companies that fail to comply with workplace safety regulations.

So far this year, 21 people have died in workplace accidents, compared to 18 during the same period last year. In response to the rise in fatalities, the ministry announced on Thursday (26 June) a series of enhanced measures, including higher fines, longer suspension periods and stricter restrictions on errant employers.

In a statement, MOM said the enhanced enforcement measures will take effect immediately and remain in place until July 31.

During this period, companies found to have breached workplace safety regulations during inspections will face fines ranging from S$2,000 to S$3,000 for first-time offences. Repeat offenders, as well as companies found to have committed more serious safety violations, will face even tougher penalties.

The ministry also announced that the minimum suspension period for companies issued with suspension orders will be increased from five weeks to eight weeks.

In addition, companies that commit serious workplace safety breaches resulting in deaths or serious injuries may be barred from hiring new foreign workers for three months.

MOM described the recent spate of fatal workplace accidents as worrying, saying the incidents underscore the need for continued vigilance and strict adherence to workplace safety requirements.

It said the enhanced measures are intended to strengthen companies’ compliance with workplace safety regulations, reinforce employers’ accountability for workplace safety outcomes and encourage businesses to proactively identify and manage workplace risks.

The ministry added that if workplace safety conditions do not improve during the implementation period, the enhanced measures may be extended.

Apart from stepping up enforcement, the authorities are also calling on companies across Singapore to voluntarily conduct a two-week work stoppage safety review with immediate effect.

Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash urged employers to use the opportunity to reassess workplace practices.

He urged employers nationwide to initiate work stoppage safety reviews, starting immediately, to review work processes, communicate with employees, and strengthen safe operating procedures, with a particular focus on vehicle-related activities and employee negligence.

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Assistant Secretary-General Melvin Yong also voiced his support for the nationwide work stoppage safety review in a Facebook post.

“The recent rise in workplace fatalities is deeply concerning. Behind every case is not just a statistic, but a worker who did not make it home, and a family left behind,” he wrote.

Mr Yong said his conversations with workers and companies over the years have reinforced one key message: workplace safety should never be taken for granted.

He said he strongly supports MOM’s call for a national Safety Time-Out, together with stronger enforcement and tougher penalties, adding that these measures send a clear signal that workplace safety must always come first.

However, he stressed that enforcement alone would not be enough to prevent future accidents.

“This Safety Time-Out should be a real opportunity for companies to pause and take a hard look at their work processes. Where are the risks? What can be done better? How to keep workers safe?” he said.

Mr Yong also called for workers to feel empowered to raise safety concerns without fear, noting that many workplace accidents could be prevented if potential hazards were reported early.

He added that workplace safety is a shared responsibility between employers, supervisors and workers, and said greater use of technology could further improve safety standards, particularly in higher-risk work environments.

Asserting that NTUC and its affiliated unions will continue working closely with employers, workers and tripartite partners to improve workplace safety standards and reduce the risk of accidents, Mr Yong wrote, “Because at the end of the day, even one workplace fatality is one too many.”