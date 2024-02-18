SINGAPORE: Singapore’s leading banks have rolled out enticing credit card promotions, offering rewards ranging from cashback, gadgets, and miles.

Here are the best credit card promotions in Singapore this Feb 2024 from SingSaver’s deals.

1. Citibank Credit Card Promotions

Citibank welcomes new cardholders with exciting rewards, including:

Rewards: Citi PremierMiles Card: Choose from an Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB, Dyson Supersonic, Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy, or S$300 Cash. Other Citi Credit Cards: Options include an Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB, Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy, Nintendo Switch OLED, or S$300 Cash.

Requirements: Make a qualifying spend of S$500 within 30 days of card approval.

Validity: Valid till Feb 29, 2024, T&Cs apply.

2. Standard Chartered Credit Card Promotions

Standard Chartered offers new cardholders with a choice of rewards such as:

Rewards: Standard Chartered Simply Cash Card: Eligible for a Dyson SuperSonic, Dyson AM07 + $50 eCapita Voucher Bundle, Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB, or up to $330 Cash. Standard Chartered Smart and Rewards+ Cards: Choose from a Dyson AM07, Apple Watch SE (2022), Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, or up to S$300 Cash. Standard Chartered Journey Card: Options include a Laifen Swift High Speed Hair Dryer, AirTag 4 Pack, or up to S$120 Cash.

Requirements: Activate your card and spend at least S$500 within 30 days of card approval.

Validity: Valid till Feb 29, 2024, T&Cs apply.

A dditional rewards available for various spending methods.

3. CIMB Credit Card Promotions

CIMB offers a range of rewards for new cardholders, including:

Rewards: New CIMB cardholders can choose between a Flujo BEA Ergonomic Office Chair, +PLUS Chelsea Check-In 22″ Luggage, Nintendo Switch Lite, or S$280 Cash via PayNow.

Requirements: Activate and make a minimum spend of S$988 within 60 days of card approval.

Validity: Valid till Feb 29, 2024, T&Cs apply.

4. HSBC Credit Card Promotions

HSBC entices new members with a variety of rewards, such as:

Rewards: New HSBC cardholders can choose between a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Apple iPad 9th 10.2″ Wifi 64GB, S$350 eCapitaVoucher, or S$300 Cash via PayNow.

Requirements: Activate your card and make a minimum spend of S$500 before the end of the subsequent calendar month from when your card account was opened.

Validity: Valid till Feb 29, 2024, T&Cs apply.

Additional requirements for HSBC TravelOne Card include a minimum spend and annual fee payment.

5. AMEX Credit Card Promotions

American Express offers a variety of deals, including:

Rewards: AMEX Platinum Card: Receive S$200 eCapitaVoucher along with up to 135,000 Membership Rewards points, or opt for a Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 combined with up to 135,000 Membership Rewards points. AMEX Platinum Credit Card: Get S$400 worth of eCapitaVouchers in addition to 1,110 Membership Rewards points. AMEX Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Card: Enjoy S$300 worth of eCapitaVouchers along with up to 17,000 KrisFlyer Miles. AMEX Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Card: Receive up to 17,000 KrisFlyer Miles along with a S$100 eCapitaVoucher. AMEX True Cashback Card: Get S$150 as Upsized Cash.

Requirements: Minimum spends and annual fee payments vary depending on the chosen card.

Validity: Valid till Feb 28, 2024; T&Cs apply.

Different eligibility criteria apply for each card.

6. UOB Credit Card Promotions

UOB offers rewards for select cards, including:

Rewards: Choose between S$350 Grab Vouchers or up to 50,000 miles. For KrisFlyer UOB Card, receive up to 31,000 miles along with a first-year annual fee waiver.

KrisFlyer UOB Card, receive up to 31,000 miles along with a first-year annual fee waiver. Requirements: Minimum spending requirements and other criteria vary depending on the chosen card.

Validity: Valid till Feb 29, 2024, T&Cs apply.

7. DBS/POSB Credit Card Promotions

DBS/POSB introduces cashback offers, miles, and other rewards for new cardholders, such as:

Rewards: Up to S$388 cashback or up to 85,000 miles. Range from cashback to miles, with different offers for each card.

Requirements: Minimum spend requirements and other criteria vary depending on the chosen card.

Validity: Various dates, T&Cs apply.

So, how can you redeem your rewards?

Claim your rewards by doing these five steps:

Apply : Choose the eligible card and complete the application process. Redemption Form : Fill out the rewards redemption form sent to your email within 14 days. Activate : Once you receive the card, activate it within 30 days. Spend (if required) : Fulfill any spending requirements mentioned in the promotion. Collect : Wait for the instructions on how to collect your rewards, which may take 2-3 months.

Don’t miss it! But remember to review the terms and conditions of each offer before applying. /TISG

