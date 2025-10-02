7 in 10 Singapore workers frustrated with AI despite optimism for its potential, study finds

SINGAPORE: While 78% of Singapore workers were optimistic about artificial intelligence’s (AI’s) future potential, a new survey by Notion found that seven in 10 Singapore workers were frustrated, complaining that the tools’ outputs lacked originality (35%), required manual copy-pasting into other tools (28%), or only answered questions without taking action (23%).

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of white-collar workers said AI-generated content required significant editing or fact-checking, while almost half (49%) felt AI tools met their daily needs only “somewhat well,” turning a supposed time-saver into extra work.

The survey, conducted in partnership with YouGov from Sep 9 to 14, 2025, gathered responses from 1,073 Singapore-based white-collar workers.

Andrew McCarthy, GM of ANZ, SEA and India at Notion, said, “The initial excitement for AI is now meeting the reality of daily work, and what we’re hearing from professionals in Singapore is that it’s creating a ‘productivity tax’. Instead of saving time, they are spending it correcting, fact-checking, and moving information between siloed tools.”

Notion recently launched Notion AI Agents, designed to perform multi-step tasks, execute workflows, and finish work end-to-end, which Mr McCarthy described as “a new kind of teammate” that can work on a team’s behalf, taking on tedious tasks so professionals can reallocate their time to the things that matter most: strategy, creativity, and human connection.

The company said Chinese artificial intelligence firm Manus AI, which relocated its headquarters to Singapore this year, is already using Notion AI to transform the way its teams operate and get work done. /TISG

