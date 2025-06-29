7 in 10 Singapore investors consider local stocks ‘integral’ investments amid global uncertainty

SINGAPORE: Amid global market uncertainty, most Singapore investors continue to rely on local stocks, with seven in 10 saying these remain an integral part of their investment portfolios, according to a survey conducted by Moomoo Singapore in April 2025.

Singapore Business Review reported that the digital brokerage and wealth management platform’s CEO, Gavin Chia, said the study, which gathered responses from 1,500 retail investors, highlights that Singapore continues to be a “pillar of stability for local investors,” showcasing investors’ confidence in the city-state’s macroeconomic fundamentals, market resilience, and policy environment.

He also noted that they are seeing higher and sustained trading volume in local stocks.

Still, higher-risk investors are exploring markets they believe are undervalued or positioned for policy-driven rebounds. About four in 10 said they are shifting part of their portfolio to overseas markets, such as Hong Kong, which they believe offer better near-term upside potential.

The study also showed that global sentiment remains cautious. Only 30% of investors said they were optimistic about the global market outlook for the second half of 2025 (H2 2025).

Nearly 40% of local investors on the Moomoo platform also said they currently hold cryptocurrency, while close to 30% plan to increase their crypto investments within the next six months. /TISG

