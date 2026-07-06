7 Eunos canteen vendors forced to vacate premises after lease non-renewal by operator, including one that spent S$100K to move in

SINGAPORE: Seven food stalls at an industrial canteen in Eunos are racing against time to find new premises after the operator decided not to renew its lease, leaving some businesses and workers facing an uncertain future.

The biggest blow fell on DUDU Cantonese Cuisine, which spent more than S$100,000 moving into the canteen just six months ago. The restaurant now has to relocate again, putting the jobs of more than 10 employees at risk.

The operator had informed stallholders they would have to leave by the end of July 2026 after deciding not to continue operating the coffee shop, Shin Min Daily News reported (July 2).

A costly move cut short

DUDU Cantonese Cuisine owner Peng Junkang, 30, said he received the news from the operator on June 21, leaving him stunned.

Mr Peng had moved into the Block 29 Eunos Avenue 6 canteen in November 2025 after agreeing to rent three adjoining stalls for about S$10,000 a month until 2028. The larger space suited the restaurant’s needs, and the business even spent nearly S$10,000 installing a giant industrial fan.

Instead, those plans have been cut short after just half a year. Mr Peng said the restaurant had finally started attracting regular customers and was preparing to expand its kitchen team and launch a new menu next month. Finding another location with three adjoining units has proved difficult, despite viewing several sites.

Mr Peng’s employees have also been shaken by the news. Many relocated to Singapore for work, and he feels responsible for helping them navigate the uncertainty as they search for a new home for the business.

Customers rally behind the eatery

On July 1, six stalls were open during the day, while only DUDU Cantonese Cuisine and a drinks stall were serving customers in the evening.

Despite being located in an industrial area, the dinner crowd was steady. Several diners said they were disappointed to hear the restaurant would be leaving. One customer even drove from western Singapore with his wife after hearing about the closure, hoping to enjoy another meal before the restaurant closed.

Other regulars praised the food and said they hope the business can reopen elsewhere soon.

The uncertainty extends beyond one restaurant. One long-time stallholder has already secured a new location, while another said she may retire if she can’t find a suitable replacement after recently spending S$18,000 to expand her own stall.

Operator says business no longer adds up

Coffee shop operator Chen Qiwen, 67, said the decision wasn’t made lightly. He explained that customer numbers have fallen by more than half over the past two years after nearby factories gradually moved away.

At the same time, many stalls became vacant, making it harder to cover operating costs. And when the landlord later proposed a higher rent during lease renewal talks, Mr Chen decided the financial risk was no longer worth taking.

After running the coffee shop for about 40 years, he said it was difficult to walk away, especially with many long-time tenants, but with business shrinking and costs rising, he felt continuing could put his retirement savings at risk.

Small businesses still face tough choices in Singapore

The closure shows how even established food businesses can be hit when customer traffic changes and operating costs climb.

For stallholders, a move means rebuilding a customer base, fitting out a new space and keeping staff employed while searching for the next opportunity.

Hopefully, the affected businesses can find new homes soon. Loyal customers have already shown they’re willing to follow them, and that support could make all the difference during such difficult transitions.