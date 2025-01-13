Entertainment

“7 a.m. Breakfast Meeting for the Heartbroken” new film stars Suzy, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Jin Uk, and Geum Sae Rok

ByLydia Koh

January 13, 2025

KOREA: According to Soompi, the upcoming film 7 a.m. Breakfast Meeting for the Heartbroken (literal title) has officially begun production!

On Jan 13, the production team shared photos from the script reading, showcasing the main cast: Suzy, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Jin Uk, and Geum Sae Rok.

Photo: Instagram/Yoo Ji Tae

Navigating breakups and lost love

Based on Baek Young Ok’s 2012 novel, the film follows Sa Gang (played by Suzy) and Ji Hoon (played by Lee Jin Uk) as they meet at a breakfast gathering for those grappling with heartbreak.

Through this unique meeting, they exchange “mementoes of heartbreak” and open up about their stories and pain, exploring how people navigate breakups and lost love.

Suzy and Yoo Ji Tae will portray a flight attendant and pilot, respectively, delivering emotionally charged performances as they depict a love story steeped in loss and heartache.

Lee Jin Uk steps into the role of a professional consultant instructor, while Geum Sae Rok plays his long-term girlfriend, a teacher. Together, they are set to explore the complexities of enduring relationships and the emotional toll of separation.

Memorable connection

This film marks a reunion for Suzy and Lee Jin Uk, who previously starred together in Netflix’s Doona!, where they shared a memorable connection.

The cast also includes Mi Ram, Jun Hye Jin, Bae Jong Ok, Lee Sung Wook, and others, promising a rich tapestry of love, heartbreak, and resilience through various narratives.

7 a.m. Breakfast Meeting for the Heartbroken is slated for release in the latter half of 2025. Stay tuned for updates!

Suzy, also known as Bae Suzy, is a renowned South Korean singer and actress. She rose to fame as a member of the popular girl group Miss A, which debuted in 2010. Suzy’s captivating vocals and charming personality quickly made her a fan favourite.

