SINGAPORE: A chilling case of abuse has emerged from a domestic household, where a 67-year-old man was sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for assaulting his daughter’s domestic worker while the family was abroad. According to the latest Mothership report, the victim, a 35-year-old woman, bravely came forward after suffering a traumatic experience during her time working for the family. Her testimony and the compelling CCTV footage were key in securing justice.

Wine, injections, and false promises of health benefits

The disturbing chain of events began in early January when the victim’s employers, the man’s daughter, and her family travelled overseas to settle matters related to the death of the family matriarch. Left alone in the household with the man, the domestic worker was invited by him to watch television. As the evening progressed, he offered her a glass of red wine, which she reluctantly accepted, but she could not refuse him due to his status as her employer’s father.

The man, claiming to be a “supplement researcher,” then administered what he described as “supplement” injections, promising they would improve her skin. Having seen him use these injections on his family members in the past, the victim felt there was no reason to decline. But soon after, she began to feel dizzy and disoriented, describing the sensation as though everything was spinning. When she voiced her discomfort, the man reassured her that the dizziness was a good sign—it would help her sleep.

The assault and its aftermath

The victim soon found herself unable to control her body, yet she remained fully aware of her surroundings. It was in this vulnerable state that the man took advantage of her, assaulting her on the living room sofa. Despite her attempts to raise her hands and resist, she could not stop him. The assault was recorded by the living room’s CCTV cameras, which later became crucial evidence in the investigation.

Following the assault, the man carried the victim back to her bedroom and placed her on the bed. The victim’s employers returned on Jan 8, 2020, and upon hearing the horrific details, immediately took her to file a police report.

The man’s defence and conviction

During the trial, the man denied the charges, claiming that the victim had staged the assault to extort money from his family. He further accused her of seducing him and claimed she had shown “come-on” signs. His defence was built on dubious and unsupported allegations, including baseless claims about her social media activity. The prosecution dismissed these assertions, arguing that they were audacious and without merit.

In his defence, the man even turned to ChatGPT for legal advice, attempting to find cases that might help reduce his sentence. When the judge discovered that the cases he referenced did not exist and informed him that ChatGPT was not a reliable legal tool, he responded, “Thank you, Your Honour. I stand educated.”

Ultimately, the man was convicted on four charges of carnal assault and sentenced to 19-and-a-half years in prison. The victim, who had endured not only the assault but also emotional turmoil, expressed her anger and dismay over the betrayal, highlighting how she had cared for the family in the past. “Why did he do this to me?” she said, her words echoing the pain of someone who had suffered deep betrayal.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of domestic workers and the need for greater accountability and justice when such heinous acts occur.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)