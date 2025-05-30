67-year-old man arrested within hours for attempted robbery in Toa Payoh

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old man was arrested by police within five hours after allegedly attempting to rob a 73-year-old woman in Toa Payoh Central on Wednesday evening.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement that officers were alerted to the incident at around 8:20pm on 28 May.

The man is said to have approached the elderly woman and tried to snatch her handbag. However, the victim screamed for help, prompting the suspect to flee the scene.

According to the police, the woman’s handbag contained cash, mobile phones, and bank cards with a total estimated value exceeding S\$1,000.

Following ground investigations and a review of nearby closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the police managed to establish the identity of the suspect and arrested him within five hours of the report.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the man could be linked to at least three other robbery cases.

The suspect will be charged in court today (30 May).