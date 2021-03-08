66-year-old Lin Ching Hsia feels good after receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Former Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin Ching Hsia is one of the latest celebrities to get vaccinated and she took to Weibo in the wee hours of Friday (March 5) to reveal that she had received her first dose of the Sinovac vaccine on Wednesday (March 3).

Elderly folks and front-line workers are getting their vaccination against COVID-19 done with many of them sharing their experience on social media and urging others to follow suit.

The 66-year-old shared in her brief update that she ‘feels very good’ and that she did not experience any negative side effects after the jab. She also talked about being in “a happy mood.” Netizens left comments sharing their own similar experiences after seeing her post.

“I got the vaccine yesterday, and other than a slight pain in my arm, there is also no other reaction,” wrote one.

According to 8days.sg, there were netizens who also said that Lin’s statement helped allay their initial concerns about the vaccine.

“I was contemplating whether to get the vaccine and was a little afraid at first, but after what you said, I’m no longer afraid,” a fan shared, while another admitted that they “regret not having the courage to get the injection”.

The vaccine that Lin received, China’s Sinovac vaccine, recently arrived in Singapore but has yet to be authorised for use.

Local celebs who have been inoculated include 66-year-old veteran actor Zhu Houren, who, like Lin, reported that there were no adverse reactions from both his shots, as well as billionaire heiress Kim Lim, who was eligible for the jab as she is very hands-on at her aesthetics clinics.

Born on November 3, 1954, Brigitte Lin Ching Hsia is a Taiwanese actress. She is regarded as an icon of Chinese language cinema for her extensive and varied roles in both Taiwanese and Hong Kong films.

Lin was born in Chiayi, Taiwan. She was scouted in 1972 on the streets of Taipei by a film producer after she finished women’s high school and was preparing for university. Lin debuted in the film adaptation of Chiung Yao’s Outside the Window (1973), which propelled her into stardom.

Lin, along with Joan Lin, Charlie Chin and Chin Han, thus became known as the “Two Chins, Two Lins” (二秦二林) for their extensive roles in romantic movies of the 1970s based on Chiung’s novels that dominated the Taiwanese box office. She subsequently joined Chiung Yao’s company in 1976 and, by 1982, had played the lead in 12 of her films. /TISG

