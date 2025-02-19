SINGAPORE: All eyes were on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as he delivered his first Budget statement since becoming head of government on Tuesday afternoon (Feb 18). The budget included enhanced support for worker upskilling and training programmes, more financial benefits for families who have more children, as well as heavy investments in research and development, infrastructure and incentivizing the stock market.

However, with a general election looming this year, much of the pre-Budget speculation online revolved around whether the Budget would include “election goodies” in the form of direct cash payouts.

Those looking for a larger cash sum were perhaps left disappointed as the majority of the measures aimed at alleviating the cost of living squeeze took the form of credits and vouchers this year.

Mr Wong announced a slew of credits under the ActiveSG, LifeSG, SG Culture Pass and Climate Voucher schemes, alongside Edusave and Medisave top-ups, utilities rebates, and personal income tax rebates.

He also revealed that Singaporeans would receive $600 in SG60 Vouchers, with seniors getting an additional $200. These vouchers can be used wherever Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers are welcome. On top of the SG60 vouchers, all households will receive $800 in CDC vouchers.

The only cash payout component of the budget comes under the GST Voucher scheme. Eligible Singaporeans will receive S$450 or S$850 in cash in August 2025 as part of this year’s budget.

While the range of vouchers aims to address various needs, some Singaporeans online have expressed disappointment online, asserting that they would prefer more direct cash assistance to cope with rising living costs. A number of netizens argued that cash would be more flexible and practical for coping with rising living costs compared to vouchers, which are limited to specific uses and merchants.

One Facebook user, Sky Tan, asked, “Just give cash can anot, why so much pattern…” while Facebook user Kamen Augustine Tan said, “Give money better than more vouchers.”

Another Facebook user added, “For CDC vouchers have to look for the businesses that accept CDC. Why not just give cash? Can use it everywhere.” Yet another netizen, Terrence Mark Pereira, complained, “Why all monies in form of vouchers? No more cash outlay!”

Some also said that they expected a larger sum since this is an election year. Facebook user Ismail Ismael lamented, “I’m expecting 2k…like this amount is peanut n butter… sigh.”

Another netizen, Edward Sim, wrote in a comment: “Election year 就是 election year. No worries, we get the chicken drumsticks this year compared to last time chicken wings, but they will take back the whole chicken farm from us after election.”

The phrase “give chicken drumsticks and take back the whole chicken” is a Singaporean colloquialism that describes situations where a small concession is offered, only for something more valuable to be taken away later. The netizen’s comment reflects his belief that generous pre-election benefits may be followed by post-election increases in taxes or other costs of living.

A number of Facebook commenters agreed that cash is king while some cautioned that vouchers have a higher risk of being wasted than cash. Facebook user Yx Dai said, “All CDC vouchers… Very hard to use. The one for the supermarket, can only be used for general items, which you probably already have. You can’t even use it to buy a new pair of glasses, which old people probably need to have one with updated eye sight correction.”

He added, “You can’t buy what you really need and those vouchers ended up being wasted by not being used. You can’t even use it to pay bus fares or mrt fares. You can’t use it to pay town council charges.”

Some Singaporeans, however, welcomed the vouchers and defended the government’s approach, asserting that vouchers not only help citizens but also support local businesses.

A number of loyal commenters argued that the Budget reflects a forward-looking strategy aimed at strengthening Singapore’s economic and social fabric, advising critics to consider the long-term benefits rather than focusing solely on immediate cash payouts.

As Singapore heads towards a general election, this Budget has sparked robust public debate, with the spotlight firmly on the balance between immediate relief and long-term national growth. Whether the measures announced will resonate positively with voters remains to be seen as the nation prepares for a decisive year ahead.