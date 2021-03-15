61-year-old S’porean dies from Covid-19 complications, 17 new imported cases

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 61-year-old male Singaporean has passed away due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the number of deaths related to the virus to 30, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Mar 13).

In its daily Covid-19 updates, MOH announced that Case 59858 succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Mar 12. He had been in the UAE for work and returned to Singapore on Jan 30.

The man developed a cough just before departing the UAE and shortness of breath on the same day and tested positive for Covid-19 infection upon arrival in Singapore.

According to the report, he had a past history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, and gout.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them, added MOH.

In its Sunday (Mar 14) update, MOH disclosed that there are no new cases of Covid-19 local transmission. However, there are 17 imported cases, all of which have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH is still working through the details of the cases, and further updates would be shared through the MOH website’s press release on Sunday night./TISG

