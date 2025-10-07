// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
28.9 C
Singapore
Photo: Depositphotos/Nopphon1987
Singapore News
Less than 1 min.Read

60% of youngsters prioritise financial security and stability as they seek new job opportunities

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A new survey by the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) has revealed that about 60% of young people are actively looking for new employment opportunities, with financial security and job stability cited as their main priorities.

The findings were released at SUSS’s most recent graduation ceremony on Tuesday (Oct 7), where the university also shared insights into the differing perspectives between employers and young job seekers.

According to the survey, which gathered responses from approximately 1,000 young people and 250 employers, there is a noticeable gap in preferred learning styles between the two groups. Employers generally favour internal training and guidance within the workplace, while young people express a stronger inclination towards external courses and independent learning.

SUSS said the results shed light on evolving workforce expectations and highlight the importance of aligning training opportunities with the needs and preferences of both employers and employees.

This year, SUSS celebrated a record-breaking graduation of over 3,400 graduates. The three-day ceremony was held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, with former President Halimah Yacob, who serves as the university’s Honorary Chancellor, gracing the event and witnessing the graduates’ milestone achievement.

See also  "You can't blame the people for getting upset" when highly paid ministers tell them to "think through" how to manage their expenses
Singapore Politics

