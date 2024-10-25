SINGAPORE: A growing number of Singaporeans are turning to the stars for guidance—not just in their daily lives but in planning their vacations. According to a report by global travel marketplace Skyscanner, six in ten Singaporean travellers between the ages of 25 and 34 are choosing destinations based on their astrological signs, suggesting that astrology is becoming a significant influence on how people plan their holidays.

The report also highlights that 44% of travelers believe planetary and lunar events, such as Mercury retrograde or full moons, can impact the outcome of their trips. Whether it’s avoiding travel disruptions or seeking a more harmonious experience, many are taking these cosmic occurrences into consideration when booking their getaways.

Astrological interest extends beyond horoscopes and celestial charts—Singaporeans are literally chasing the stars. More than half of those surveyed expressed a desire to witness the northern lights, a spectacular natural phenomenon, while 40% hope to sleep under the stars in 2025, suggesting a growing interest in astro-tourism.

But it’s not just celestial events influencing travel plans. Singaporeans are also embracing culture and creativity. Nearly half of the respondents said they plan to visit immersive art exhibitions during their travels, while others are venturing out for unique experiences such as flower-viewing festivals, sporting events, gaming, and even farm tours.

Skyscanner’s findings also revealed that health and wellness are key priorities for Singaporean travellers. A significant 77% of respondents view vacations as vital for mental health and resilience, reflecting a shift toward self-care and relaxation during holidays.

Despite concerns about rising costs, Singaporeans remain committed to travel. The survey shows that 53% plan to travel more in 2025, with 83% indicating they expect to spend the same or more on flights compared to 2024. For many, travel remains a necessary investment in both well-being and personal growth.

With these trends on the rise, it appears that astrology, adventure, and wellness will continue to shape the travel landscape for Singaporeans in the years to come.

Featured image by DepositPhotos