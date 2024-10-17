SINGAPORE: A recent report by Reeracoen and Rakuten Insight Global reveals that over six in 10 employers in Singapore (62.4%) are taking steps to prepare for an AI-driven future by offering data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) courses.

This proactive approach aligns with Singapore’s broader national strategy, particularly under the government’s $1 billion Smart Nation 2.0 initiative aimed at enhancing the country’s AI capabilities and promoting widespread AI adoption across sectors.

Despite these efforts, the report highlights a significant gap in corporate support for AI integration. Only 23.1% of employers indicated that their companies are actively supportive of AI-related changes, signaling a critical need for stronger organizational strategies to better prepare and support employees for the evolving technological landscape.

Additionally, the report sheds light on rising concerns among employees, with 53.5% expressing fears of being replaced by AI technologies. The anxiety is most pronounced among younger workers, with Generation Z showing the highest levels of apprehension about job security in the face of AI advancements.

Kenji Naito, group CEO of Reeracoen Group, emphasized the importance of companies investing in their workforce to mitigate these concerns. “Our findings show that while AI adoption is accelerating, companies must take proactive steps to support their employees’ upskilling,” he said, pointing to the need for businesses to not only focus on AI integration but also on equipping their employees with the necessary skills to thrive in the new digital economy.