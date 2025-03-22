SINGAPORE: A recent job posting caught the attention of many Singaporeans—not for the role itself, but for the $5,000 to $11,000 monthly salary it offered. The position? A full-time Buddhist nun.

On March 16, a job advertisement for the role of a full-time Buddhist nun with 10 years of experience was posted on MyCareersFuture through Jobsite on behalf of the Ling Jiou Shan Buddhist Society. The responsibilities included leading and overseeing religious programmes, including conducting weekly Dharma classes, facilitating group discussions, and providing spiritual guidance to individuals.

The nun would also develop and implement religious education curricula organise and lead workshops, retreats, and meditation sessions to promote mindfulness and self-improvement. She will also mentor trainees, offering support in their spiritual and personal growth while fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment that encourages the holistic development of the Buddhist community.

Since it was posted, there have been 10 applicants for the position.

The job listing made its way to an online forum, where many Singaporeans ended up sharing their two cents on the matter. “A nun pays much better than a preschool teacher…” joked one. “I clearly had the wrong calling in my life.”

Others, however, felt that the job scope outlined responsibilities typically associated with multiple roles. “The job title says nun, but the scope describes a department head, educator, religious counsellor, among other things,” one pointed out. “No wonder the pay is so high —it’s three in one.”

While some joked about applying, others questioned the high salary for a role that traditionally does not offer a salary. “The salary is probably just to meet the minimum requirements for employment pass,” said one.

As reported by Mothership, the president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation told 8World News that monks and nuns generally do not receive a fixed monthly income. Instead, they rely on donations and community support. He noted that while he was aware of the Taiwan-based society behind the job ad, it is not affiliated with the Singapore Buddhist Federation.

He also suggested that the $11,000 salary might be due to the need for a work permit, as the role required a decade of experience—potentially targeting non-local applicants.

The recruitment agency, JobSite, later clarified that there had been a misunderstanding, as they were not actually engaged by the society to post the ad. They added that the society had since taken down the job listing.

Although the ad is still accessible on the MyCareersFuture website, it no longer shows up in search results.

Despite the job post’s removal, the online chatter hasn’t stopped. In fact, it only fuelled more lighthearted remarks. It seems that for some Singaporeans, a five-figure salary might just redefine what it means to have a “calling.”

Featured image by Depositphotos/ figarogirl2013 (for illustration purposes only)