Sunday, October 5, 2025
56-year old woman dies after fall at Clementi block; police rule out foul play

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old woman died on Friday morning (27 June) after falling from a block of flats at Clementi Avenue 3.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at around 10:50am, reporting that someone had fallen from a building at Block 441A. Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced the woman dead.

When police officers reached the location, they found the woman lying motionless on the ground floor. The area, which included the adjacent commercial pedestrian walkway, was quickly cordoned off.

Photographs provided to 8World showed a large section of the walkway sealed with police tape as crowds gathered nearby.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing officers conducting inquiries and speaking to bystanders as paramedics worked behind the cordon.

The police has since confirmed they received a report in the morning about a person requiring assistance at the block. Preliminary investigations have ruled out foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

Mental health helplines

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.)

Counselling helplines

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.

