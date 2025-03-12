SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man was found dead in a flat at Block 187, Boon Lay Avenue, on Tuesday morning (March 11). A 58-year-old man, believed to be the deceased man’s elder brother, was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed receiving a call for assistance at approximately 11:35 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim lying inside the unit and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect and the deceased were known to each other. According to CNA, the two men were brothers.

A woman living next door told CNA that the flat was occupied by two men and two women. While she occasionally heard a man speaking loudly or in an aggressive tone, she did not notice any disturbances on the day of the incident.

Another neighbour, identified as Nithya, told CNA that the unit’s occupants rarely left their door open. Her mother added that she had only seen relatives visiting during Hari Raya and typically observed only two men living in the flat. However, she occasionally heard female voices inside the home.

Nithya’s mother also recounted that when she returned home around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, she saw several black bags outside the unit. She also noticed a tall man wearing glasses sitting on a stool with his hands in handcuffs.

Police investigations are ongoing.