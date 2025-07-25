// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 25, 2025
30.3 C
Singapore
type here...
In the Hood
1 min.Read

5 teens arrested after video of bullying incident involving switchblade goes viral

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A disturbing video showing a boy being threatened with a switchblade by another teenager has sparked concern after going viral on social media. The incident, which took place in what appears to be a forested area, has led to the arrest of five teenagers aged between 12 and 15.

The footage, widely circulated on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, shows a boy in a black shirt standing nervously in front of a closed-off woodland area while being surrounded by several other teens. Two boys are seen approaching him, and a voice behind the camera warns: “Don’t draw the knife.”

Despite this, one of the bullies proceeds to pull out a switchblade and presses it against the victim’s neck, with the victim appearing to be coerced into performing demeaning acts while being filmed.

The police have since confirmed they received a report regarding the incident and said it took place on July 6.

The police arrested five boys on July 10 for their suspected involvement in the incident and two of them, aged 13 and 15, were charged in court on July 16. The 15-year-old also faces an additional charge for carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

See also  Singaporean asks, "Why are old people allowed to drive?" since they're more likely to cause accidents

The police added that investigations into the remaining three teens are ongoing.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has also condemned the behaviour captured in the video. “Such behaviour is unacceptable,” a spokesperson said, “We understand the police are investigating the perpetrators, and the affected students and their families are receiving support from their school.”

Hot this week

SG Economy

Shifting tides: Lion City lures Hong Kong investors

SINGAPORE: The financial scene in Singapore is changing as...
In the Hood

Woman charged with illegally keeping 79 dogs in one house

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old woman has been charged in court for...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Woman charged with illegally keeping 79 dogs in one house

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old woman has been charged in court for...

“No way car could have stopped in time” – 9-year-old gets struck by oncoming car as he dashes across three-lane road

SINGAPORE: A nine-year-old boy was struck by a car...

SMRT fined $2.4 million for six-day East-West Line breakdown last September

SINGAPORE: Public transport operator SMRT has been fined S$2.4...

Maid says she’s overworked and sleep-deprived after just one week caring for elderly man in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper from the Philippines has reached...

Business

Shifting tides: Lion City lures Hong Kong investors

SINGAPORE: The financial scene in Singapore is changing as...

Microsoft launches first Southeast Asia AI research lab in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Microsoft has launched its first artificial intelligence (AI)...

DBS partners with Hamilton Lane to provide tailored private assets solution for UHNWs and family offices in Asia

SINGAPORE: DBS has launched a bespoke private assets solution...

Chocolate Finance secures US$15M in fresh funding after ‘unusually high’ withdrawals wipe out nearly 40% of its assets

SINGAPORE: Chocolate Finance has secured US$15 million (S$19.20 million)...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore