5 teens arrested after video of bullying incident involving switchblade goes viral

SINGAPORE: A disturbing video showing a boy being threatened with a switchblade by another teenager has sparked concern after going viral on social media. The incident, which took place in what appears to be a forested area, has led to the arrest of five teenagers aged between 12 and 15.

The footage, widely circulated on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, shows a boy in a black shirt standing nervously in front of a closed-off woodland area while being surrounded by several other teens. Two boys are seen approaching him, and a voice behind the camera warns: “Don’t draw the knife.”

Despite this, one of the bullies proceeds to pull out a switchblade and presses it against the victim’s neck, with the victim appearing to be coerced into performing demeaning acts while being filmed.

The police have since confirmed they received a report regarding the incident and said it took place on July 6.

The police arrested five boys on July 10 for their suspected involvement in the incident and two of them, aged 13 and 15, were charged in court on July 16. The 15-year-old also faces an additional charge for carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

The police added that investigations into the remaining three teens are ongoing.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has also condemned the behaviour captured in the video. “Such behaviour is unacceptable,” a spokesperson said, “We understand the police are investigating the perpetrators, and the affected students and their families are receiving support from their school.”