5-room Sengkang HDB flat sells for $1.058 million

SINGAPORE: A five-room HDB unit joined the million-dollar flat club in April after it fetched a price of $1.058 million, which means it sold for $878 per square foot (psf). Located at 279B Sengkang East Avenue, the 1,206-sq-ft unit is on the 13th to 15th floors of the block and has a remaining lease of almost 90 years.

The first time an HDB resale flat was sold for one million dollars was exactly a year ago, when an executive maisonette located on the seventh to ninth floors of Block 205B, Compassvale Lane, changed hands. At the time of its sale, the 1,539 sq ft unit still had 74 years remaining on its lease.

Since then, four other units have reached or even breached the million-dollar sale price, with the 279B Sengkang East Avenue sale being the most recent. In early 2015, the unit, which is part of the 14-block Compassvale Ancilla estate, attained its Temporary Occupancy Permit.

More million-dollar transactions at Sengkang may be expected, although EdgeProp quotes Lee Sze Teck, director of data analytics at Huttons Asia, as saying that less than 10 per cent of these pricey sales in Singapore so far in 2025 have taken place in non-mature estates.

Around 348 HDB units have been resold so far in the first quarter of this year. The vast majority of transactions have been at mature estates, including Toa Payoh (28 per cent), Queenstown (25.9 per cent) and the Central Area (24.4 per cent).

EdgeProp pointed out that million-dollar transactions at Sengkang are still very much the exception, “as the average price for five-room HDB flats in Sengkang, aged 10 years or younger, is below that for similar flats across the island”.

The flat at 279B Sengkang East Avenue has, nevertheless, many factors in its favour, including its proximity to the Buangkok MRT Station along the North East Line as well as the Renjong and Ranggung LRT Stations on the Sengkang LRT network. It is also close to Sengkang Grand Mall, Compass One, Kopitiam Square, Rivervale Plaza, Rivervale Market and Food Centre, and Hougang Green Shopping Mall.

As many young families in Singapore call Sengkang home, it’s unsurprising that the unit is also close to a number of primary schools, including Nan Chiau Primary School, Anchor Green Primary School, Compassvale Primary School, North Vista Primary School, Palm View Primary School, Seng Kang Primary School, and Springdale Primary School.

/TISG

