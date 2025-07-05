5 genius ways Singaporean Gen Zs can turn side hustles into six-figure careers with just $5 or less and a smartphone

SINGAPORE: In the year 2025, having a side hustle isn’t just trendy—it’s practically survival. With inflation chewing away at salaries, student loans lurking like debt-shaped shadows, and basic necessities costing more than they used to, it’s no surprise that an article on Forbes reports that a whopping 71% of US workers are also seeking extra income streams.

And what about for our fellow Singaporeans? Perhaps, we can also take some pointers from them to survive our brutal economy.

No group is embracing this hustle culture harder than Gen Z. Around 40% of them have already picked up side gigs, not necessarily because they love it, but because they need it. And here’s where it gets inspiring: many of these young workers are turning what began as side hustles into full-blown six-figure careers.

Let’s dive into how they’re doing it—and how we in Singapore can also replicate that.

The rise of the solopreneur: AI, branding, and bootstrapped brilliance

Andy Kurtzig, CEO of Pearl.com, sees something bigger than just economic survival. He calls it a “generational pivot in real time.”

These modern-day “solopreneurs,” as he dubs them, aren’t just delivering food or freelancing on weekends. They’re taking the very tech that’s displacing traditional jobs and flipping it into tools for independence and innovation.

“They’re using AI to re-imagine career paths, build brands and monetize skills that traditional workplaces often overlook,” Forbes quotes Kurtzig as saying. “What used to take funding, mentorship, and institutional access, they’re now doing with a laptop and a chatbot.”

Singaporeans, especially those who are tech-savvy and entrepreneurially inclined, can take a cue here. You don’t need venture capital, a trust fund, or an MBA. You just need a Wi-Fi connection and the drive to create.

Just like what Kevin Quah, a Singaporean young millionaire, did, when he peeled back the hood on what it actually takes to build a million-dollar business — and spoiler alert: it wasn’t a trust fund, or market timing wizardry.

“I’m not a stock market expert,” he said, adding that what financially worked for him most was building something useful and meaningful, such as connecting AI with real-world, everyday needs, including empowering senior citizens, people with disabilities, and underprivileged communities.

If you’d like to explore deeper how Kevin made his first million, you can read it over here: ‘You don’t need to be a stock market expert to get rich’ — Young Singaporean millionaire reveals how solving problems of others with AI led to his first million

Investing: The underrated side hustle with million-dollar potential

Gen Z power duo Eve Halimi and Anam Lakhani, who co-founded their Alinea Invest company and even made it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30, said, you don’t need a second job—you just need smarter money moves.

They believe investing is the secret side hustle nobody’s talking enough about. For example, they explain how their platform is resonating with Gen Zs, which is something Singaporeans can also take some tips from:

Low-effort: Set up automated investing in under five minutes. Then let AI do the heavy lifting.

Set up automated investing in under five minutes. Then let AI do the heavy lifting. Low-barrier: Start with just $1 and get personalised help for just $10/month.

Start with just $1 and get personalised help for just $10/month. Values-driven: You can invest based on causes you care about, from climate action to diversity.

“Gen Z side hustle culture has been about reclaiming financial agency,” Halimi and Lakhani told Forbes contributor Dr. Bryan Robinson in an email. But now, they say, it’s time to evolve—turning hustle into long-term wealth. “It’s about smarter money, not more hours worked.”

And here’s their five-step cheat code we Singaporeanised a little to build a six-figure future—even if you’re starting with spare change while surviving Singapore.

5 genius ways Gen Zs can turn loose change into long-term wealth

1. Start with what you’ve got—even if it’s just $5

“You don’t need to be rich to start building wealth, you just need to start,” the co-founders insist.

Thanks to fractional investing, you can now own slices of global companies, such as Nvidia, Tesla, Google, or Apple, for less than the price of your morning kopi or evening teh tarik. The earlier you begin, the more your money can snowball through the power of compound growth.

Even investing $5 per week could mean retiring with a cool million in the future.

2. Personalise with tech instead of guessing with gut

Gone are the days of blindly picking stocks based on hearsay. Halimi and Lakhani explain that modern investing apps use AI to build portfolios tailored to your age, income, and risk appetite.

There are many local investing apps you can explore to do the same.

For example, if you want to support women-led businesses or eco-conscious companies, your portfolio can reflect your values and your goals.

3. Automate your hustle—Let your money work while you sleep

“Side gigs require time, but investing doesn’t have to,” they say.

Using a strategy called Dollar Cost Averaging, commonly known as DCA, you can set up recurring deposits—say, $160/month—and let the app manage everything. Based on the past performance of the S&P 500, doing this consistently for 40 years could yield over $1 million!

That’s the kind of passive income we can get behind.

4. Match your money with your morals

Gen Z isn’t just about profits—they care about purpose. “Whether it’s climate action, racial justice, or women-led innovation, your investments should fit your priorities,” the duo advises.

For example, if you’re someone who’s worried your investments may lead to climate change or even animal cruelty, then the Vegan Climate ETF (Ticker: VEGN) offers an opportunity for investors to invest in the stock market through a low-cost index fund or exchange-traded fund like the S&P 500, but minus the companies that exploit the environment and animals.

You’re far more likely to stay committed when your money is backing causes that matter to you.

5. Don’t go solo—Invest socially

Investing doesn’t have to be a lonely, spreadsheet-filled struggle.

“Learning and growing together is a game-changer,” Halimi and Lakhani emphasise. Platforms like Alinea, for example, now offer investment communities, workshops, and shareable portfolios. Celebrate wins together. Learn from each other’s mistakes. And keep the motivation flowing.

You can also explore local platforms that offer similar options, catering to your specific needs.

Bonus wisdom: 10 tips to avoid tanking your hustle, according to a head analyst

Adam Nasli, head analyst at BrokerChooser, offers ten golden rules which we have localised to keep your investments on the success track:

Do your research: Use trusted sources and comparison tools to pick your platform wisely.

Set clear goals: Know why you’re investing—early retirement? Buying a house? Getting that car without a loan?

Watch out for fees: Choose low-cost brokers and funds. Small fees can eat up big profits.

Diversify: Don’t put all your roti canai or nasi lemak in one basket. Spread your investments across industries.

Don’t time the market: “Time in the market beats timing the market every time,” says Nasli.

Don’t overtrade: Stick to your plan. Tinkering too often is like overwatering a plant—it can backfire.

Understand what you’re investing in: Avoid cryptic, high-risk products unless you really know what you’re doing.

Mind the taxes: Uncle IRAS is always watching. Know how your returns are taxed.

Keep emotions in check: Don’t panic-sell or FOMO-buy. Stay disciplined.

Pick the right broker: The right platform makes investing easier, especially if you’re just getting started.

From hustle to legacy

So, can a side hustle really become a six-figure income?

Absolutely! If you play it smart, that is. Gen Z is redefining hustle culture by fusing tech, values, and financial literacy into a blueprint for wealth. It’s no longer about grinding 18 hours a day. It’s about using the right tools, making values-aligned decisions, and letting compound growth do the heavy lifting.

As Halimi and Lakhani put it: “Financial freedom doesn’t require a side gig, just access and a little support.” And maybe a good app.

And while you’re at it, you can also take a cue from Jaedyn Choo, a Gen Z individual who flipped the script—instead of working to travel, she started travelling while working.

While most 19-year-olds spend their holidays bingeing on Netflix or catching up on sleep, Jaedyn was backpacking across six countries and 18 cities, and how the heck did she do that?

Nope, it wasn’t with her parents’ money, and not with some fancy scholarship. It was just elbow grease, side hustles, and a lot of time, often spent in 10-hour shifts. In her own words, ‘I worked 10 jobs to see the world, and now I travel for free!’ — 19 y/o Singaporean student shares how Gen Zs like her can solo travel too

This article is for educational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial or Legal Advice. Investors should conduct their own due diligence before making major financial decisions