// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 15, 2025
30.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com/venuswilliams
Sports
2 min.Read

45-year-old Venus Williams given wildcard to play at the US Open, the oldest player so far in the tournament

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Venus Williams will once again compete in a tennis Grand Slam at this year’s US Open, following her two-year hiatus from the sport. The 45-year-old athlete recently received a wildcard into the tournament’s women’s singles event, and she will be the oldest athlete competing since 1981, following Renee Richards, who played at the age of 47 back then. 

Last season, Venus missed most of the events due to surgery to remove uterine fibroids. She recently had her comeback at the DC Open and had entered this year’s Cincinnati Open via a wildcard as well. However, she was defeated during the first round of the singles tournament. 

In New York this year, she will play with Reilly Opelka in the mixed doubles event happening on August 19 and 20, and the singles event as well. 

In her tennis career, Venus has won seven major singles championships, which include the US Open 2000 and 2001. Furthermore, she won 14 titles in women’s doubles with her younger sister, Serena Williams, and two more in mixed doubles. 

See also  Another Qatar World Cup journalist kicks the bucket

Venus Williams returns to the sport 

In her recent comeback at the DC Open, Venus Williams expressed that even though she has missed playing for a couple of years, there is no doubt that she can play, and that it will take time to ‘get in the swing of things.’ 

Williams declared at that time: “This is very special for me to come back and play tennis… I think it’s a surprise for the fans — and a surprise in general, as I hold my cards tight.” 

 “I definitely feel I’ll play well. I’m still the same player. I’m a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand,” she added. 

Furthermore, Venus also misses playing with her sister, Serena, on tour. The athlete also remarked that everything is a lot better if she were with her. She stated, “I keep saying to my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she was here. Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her… But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know.”

See also  'Gotta keep them on their toes!' — Emma Raducanu explains why she made Alcaraz wait for doubles decision

Serena Williams has not played tennis since the 2022 US Open. During the peak of her career, the athlete won 23 major singles titles and 14 more in the doubles event with Venus. 

Read more about Venus Williams’ 2025 tennis comeback here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams)

 On social media, netizens continue to express their support for Venus. One netizen stated: “You are such an inspiration! Keep going! We have your back always! 💙”. 

Another netizen said: “Queen is going to do some damage in New York, I feel it 😍”

Hot this week

Business

Malaysia’s Interior Ministry chief inspects RTS Link sites ahead of 2027 opening

JOHOR BAHRU: The Secretary General of Malaysia’s Ministry of...
Business

Singapore firms DBS and Sea Limited surpass US$100B market cap for first time

SINGAPORE: For the first time, two Singapore companies—DBS Group...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man argues with ATM user for taking too long, Singaporeans side with him

SINGAPORE: After a man got upset with another man...

Elderly woman who pinched & hurt her helper with a nail clipper charged with abuse

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old woman who injured a domestic helper...

Photo of tourists sleeping near Jewel Rain Vortex upsets S’poreans

SINGAPORE: When a photo of people sleeping on benches...

ICA finds over 4,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden among bottled drinks in Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: What looked like a normal delivery of bottled...

Business

Malaysia’s Interior Ministry chief inspects RTS Link sites ahead of 2027 opening

JOHOR BAHRU: The Secretary General of Malaysia’s Ministry of...

Singapore firms DBS and Sea Limited surpass US$100B market cap for first time

SINGAPORE: For the first time, two Singapore companies—DBS Group...

‘Two years off the job?’: How layoffs and bad bosses are making Singaporean job seekers extra cautious

Singapore: Two years without a full-time job is a...

Johor’s data centre boom set to drive 18-fold surge in water demand, pushing shift to reclaimed wastewater

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s transformation into Malaysia’s data centre capital...

Singapore Politics

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

© The Independent Singapore