45-year-old Venus Williams given wildcard to play at the US Open, the oldest player so far in the tournament

Venus Williams will once again compete in a tennis Grand Slam at this year’s US Open, following her two-year hiatus from the sport. The 45-year-old athlete recently received a wildcard into the tournament’s women’s singles event, and she will be the oldest athlete competing since 1981, following Renee Richards, who played at the age of 47 back then.

Last season, Venus missed most of the events due to surgery to remove uterine fibroids. She recently had her comeback at the DC Open and had entered this year’s Cincinnati Open via a wildcard as well. However, she was defeated during the first round of the singles tournament.

In New York this year, she will play with Reilly Opelka in the mixed doubles event happening on August 19 and 20, and the singles event as well.

In her tennis career, Venus has won seven major singles championships, which include the US Open 2000 and 2001. Furthermore, she won 14 titles in women’s doubles with her younger sister, Serena Williams, and two more in mixed doubles.

Venus Williams returns to the sport

In her recent comeback at the DC Open, Venus Williams expressed that even though she has missed playing for a couple of years, there is no doubt that she can play, and that it will take time to ‘get in the swing of things.’

Williams declared at that time: “This is very special for me to come back and play tennis… I think it’s a surprise for the fans — and a surprise in general, as I hold my cards tight.”

“I definitely feel I’ll play well. I’m still the same player. I’m a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand,” she added.

Furthermore, Venus also misses playing with her sister, Serena, on tour. The athlete also remarked that everything is a lot better if she were with her. She stated, “I keep saying to my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she was here. Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her… But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know.”

Serena Williams has not played tennis since the 2022 US Open. During the peak of her career, the athlete won 23 major singles titles and 14 more in the doubles event with Venus.

On social media, netizens continue to express their support for Venus. One netizen stated: “You are such an inspiration! Keep going! We have your back always! 💙”.

Another netizen said: “Queen is going to do some damage in New York, I feel it 😍”