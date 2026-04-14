43% Singapore professionals changed employers for 10%+ pay increases as salary dissatisfaction rises

SINGAPORE: More workers are leaving their jobs to get better pay, and many feel their current salaries are falling short. That’s the key takeaway from the latest 2026 Asia Salary Guide released by Hays, the global leader in specialist recruitment and workforce solutions.

The report shows a change in mindset. Salary still matters, but it is no longer the only factor, as workers are thinking more carefully about stability, career growth, and whether their employer offers a future worth staying for.

Salary dissatisfaction is rising

About 39% of professionals in Singapore said they are unhappy with their salaries. Across Asia, the figure is even higher at 44%.

This frustration is tied to recent salary outcomes. More than a third of workers in Singapore didn’t get a raise last year. A small group even saw pay cuts.

Looking ahead, expectations are slightly better. Fewer workers expect to miss out on raises in 2026. Still, the mismatch between expectations and reality has already shaped behaviour. Many are now reconsidering where they work.

Job-hopping comes with a “mover’s premium”

Switching jobs is proving to be one of the fastest ways to earn more. About 43% of professionals in Singapore who changed employers in 2025 saw their salaries jump by more than 10%.

That pattern is set to continue, with another 43% saying they plan to change roles or career paths this year. The reasons are more than just about money. Limited career growth tops the list, followed by better pay and benefits. Job security also ranks high, showing a more cautious workforce.

Stability is becoming just as important as salary

Tom Osborne, Managing Director of Hays Southeast Asia, pointed out that workers are no longer chasing pay alone.

He explained that while many secured strong pay jumps by moving jobs, concerns about stability and organisational changes are shaping decisions. Workers want clearer career paths and reassurance about their future.

Hiring markets may still be active, but uncertainty around restructuring and business changes is making workers think twice.

Employers face a retention challenge

The message from the report, especially for companies, is that paying well is no longer enough for working professionals.

Employees now want the full employment package and benefits. That includes more defined growth paths, skill development, and open communication about where the company is heading.

Without these, companies risk losing talent to competitors willing to offer more than just salary increments.

Workers are weighing risk and reward more carefully

For Singapore’s workforce, this trend shows a more calculated approach to career moves.

For employers, it signals a tougher retention environment. Hiring may still be competitive, but keeping talent could become the bigger challenge.

Finding the balance between salary and stability

Job-hopping for higher pay makes sense in the short term, but chasing every pay bump can lead to instability over time.

A more balanced approach works better by looking for roles that offer both a fair salary and a steady path forward. Employers, on the other hand, need to be upfront about growth and direction.

When both sides meet in the middle, fewer people feel the need to leave just to feel valued.