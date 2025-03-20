TAIWAN: According to The Straits Times, Taiwanese actress Ariel Lin is expecting her second child with her husband, Charles Lin, in late 2025. The couple, who already have a three-year-old daughter, are excited about expanding their family.

Mirror Media first reported the news on March 19, revealing that the 42-year-old actress is currently five months pregnant.

Lin later confirmed the report, sharing that this pregnancy was planned and that she had mentally prepared herself for it. She expressed her desire to give her daughter a sibling but did not disclose the baby’s gender.

The publication also noted how Lin managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps during the International Film Festival Rotterdam in February.

Concealed her baby bump

She attended the event wearing a babydoll dress, effectively concealing her baby bump. The actress was at the festival to promote Blind Love, a romantic film she both produced and starred in.

Lin previously kept her first pregnancy private in 2021, only for Mirror Media to reveal it in September. She later gave birth to her daughter in October that year.

Married since December 2014, Lin and her businessman husband have often lived apart due to work commitments.

Denying bizarre rumours

Their rare public appearances together have fuelled speculation about their relationship. In April 2021, Lin took to Weibo to deny bizarre rumours, including claims that her in-laws forced her to cook breakfast early in the morning and eat frogs for health benefits.

Most recently, she starred in Imperfect Us (2024), alongside Taiwanese actors Ann Hsu and Mike He. Lin is also widely recognised for her roles in It Started With A Kiss (2005) and its sequel They Kiss Again (2007), where she starred opposite Joseph Cheng.

Meanwhile, former child actor Steven Chang, who played Cheng’s younger brother in the drama, recently tied the knot.