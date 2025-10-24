// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 24, 2025
32.5 C
Singapore
In the Hood
Less than 1 min.Read

41-year-old man to be charged with alleged murder of wife at Chinatown hotel

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man is expected to be charged in court on Friday (Oct 24) for the alleged murder of his 38-year-old wife at a hotel in Chinatown.

The police said the man walked into Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre at around 7:40 a.m. today (Oct 24) and told officers that he had killed his wife.

Officers were immediately sent to Capri by Fraser China Square, a hotel along South Bridge Road, where they found the woman lying motionless in a room. Paramedics later pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to the national broadsheet, the couple, both Indonesian nationals, were married. The woman is believed to have suffered stab wounds.

The man was arrested and will face a murder charge in court. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

