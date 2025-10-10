40-year-old driver using fake licence plates speeds off from police, nabbed after traffic jam chase

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man who drove a car using fake licence plates had a 40-kilometre chase with traffic police as he tried to escape. Several traffic police officers on motorcycles followed the suspect all the way to Marina Bay, where he was finally caught after his car got stuck in traffic.

As seen in a dashcam footage from Lianhe Zaobao, a white car was speeding with the driver’s window down and ran a red light, as traffic police followed closely behind. Moments later, two more officers arrived to assist. In a report by the police authorities, the traffic officers had been inspecting the car and believed that the driver was breaking the law. Suddenly, the driver sped away but was eventually arrested near Marina Boulevard.

After further investigation, the man was charged with three offences—driving under the influence of intoxicating substances, dangerous driving, and driving without a licence. Furthermore, the authorities found an e-cigarette inside the car.

It was revealed that the license plate of the vehicle belonged to another car, and the original owner had been receiving traffic tickets and had also suspected that the license plate was used for fraud.

Further checks also showed that the arrested suspect was wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Singapore rules on forging licenses

In Singapore, anyone caught forging licenses for the first time can be fined up to $10,000. More so, if the person commits the same offence again, they may be fined up to $20,000 and/or may face imprisonment for up to 12 months.

For other related offences, the person may pay a fine up to $5,000, and/or serve a jail term of up to 12 months.

Singapore rules related to e-cigarettes

All offences related to e-cigarettes are handled by the Health Sciences Authority. Since 2018, buying, having, or using new and imitation tobacco products such as e-cigarettes has been banned in Singapore.

Additionally, a drug called etomidate and similar substances will also be treated as Class C controlled drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act for six months, while improved laws are in the works.

As for penalties, people who are under 18 years old who committed this crime for the first time face a fine of $500. If the person is 18 years old or older, the fine is $700. For second-time offenders, a mandatory three-month rehab program is required, and those who still commit the illegal act for the third time or more may be fined up to $20,000.

The government is increasing these penalties to discourage people from using e-cigarettes and other harmful substances like etomidate found in some e-vaporisers.