SOUTHEAST ASIA: As generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) reshapes workplaces across Southeast Asia, a critical gap remains in how organisations are equipping employees to use this technology effectively.

According to the latest HRD Asia report, despite impressive adoption rates, many businesses are failing to provide structured AI training, leaving about 40% of employees without proper guidance on using AI effectively. This gap could hinder their ability to fully leverage the technology and affect workplace productivity.

Widespread adoption, but a lack of training

Generative AI is making its way into both personal and professional lives in Southeast Asia. A survey by CoachHub found that 62% of workers have already integrated the technology into their daily routines. However, this widespread use is not matched by comprehensive training from employers.

Roy Otsuka, VP of APAC at CoachHub, highlights that 42% of employees have not received any formal training or guidelines on how to use AI in their roles.

“The people who are using GenAI may not be professionally trained to fully utilise this technology,” says Otsuka, emphasising the disconnect between high adoption rates and the lack of structured learning initiatives within companies.

The role of AI in automating work and streamlining HR

AI’s potential in automating repetitive tasks and enhancing productivity is already being harnessed by businesses across various sectors. Otsuka points out that AI’s efficiency in automating routine work allows employees to focus on more strategic, higher-value responsibilities. In human resources (HR), AI is particularly useful in streamlining recruitment. Nearly 75% of HR professionals globally now use AI-powered tools.

Despite AI’s advantages, Otsuka notes that executive coaching on its use is often restricted to leadership teams, leaving frontline workers and managers with fewer opportunities for AI-driven skill development.

A call for continuous, personalised learning

As AI becomes more embedded in business operations, the talent gap is widening. Many companies still lack structured AI strategies, making it harder to equip employees with the right skills.

To close this gap, Otsuka emphasises the importance of viewing GenAI as an enhancement tool rather than a job replacement. Companies need to identify existing skill gaps among employees and create sustainable learning ecosystems. Training programs should be continuous, personalised, and accessible to all workers, regardless of their location.

“Learning must be part of the organisational culture, and it should be customised to fit each employee’s skills and career goals,” says Otsuka. He also advocates for the use of AI-powered coaching tools like CoachHub’s AIMY, which helps guide personalised coaching conversations aligned with company objectives.

With initiatives like the Singaporean government’s new workforce upskilling programs, the region is beginning to address the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements. However, for AI to be fully embraced and integrated into the workforce, businesses must prioritise training and develop a culture of continuous learning that empowers all employees.