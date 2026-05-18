40% of young Singaporeans say they aren’t in a rush to get married despite plunging birth rate

SINGAPORE: Young people in Singapore are aware of the country’s declining birth rate, but many are not rushing into marriage or parenthood, according to a new survey by youth non-profit Heartware Network.

The poll, which gathered responses from 1,114 people aged between 14 and 35, found that 40 per cent of respondents are in no hurry to marry, while another quarter remain undecided about the prospect altogether.

The findings, released on Saturday (16 May), come as Singapore’s resident total fertility rate (TFR) plunged to a record low of 0.87 in 2025, down from 0.97 in 2024. The falling birth rate has sparked renewed national debate and led to the formation of the Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup, chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah.

Among respondents aged 26 to 35, only 23.53 per cent said they were eager to get married and start a family. Meanwhile, 22.06 per cent said they did not intend to start a family at all.

The survey also highlighted broader social challenges facing young Singaporeans, particularly when it comes to building meaningful relationships. More than half of respondents, or 57.72 per cent, said it is difficult to form genuine social connections today, with the problem becoming more pronounced among older youths.

While 41.9 per cent of respondents below the age of 16 described social connection as “somewhat easy”, the figure fell sharply to 20.6 per cent among those aged 26 to 35.

Poll respondents cited the cost of living and housing as their top concern at 18.94 per cent, followed by difficulties in finding a partner at 16.75 per cent and questions around personal readiness at 15.43 per cent. Fewer than 4 per cent identified government support schemes as a key consideration.

The findings formed part of discussions during a dialogue session held at *SCAPE on May 16, where around 70 young people engaged Ms Indranee and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Goh Hanyan in a conversation about family planning, social pressures and demographic challenges.

Participants from tertiary institutions and young working adults raised concerns about the psychological, physical and social sacrifices associated with starting a family in Singapore’s highly competitive environment.

Ms Indranee noted that young people are primarily seeking stability before considering marriage or children.

“The Government will do its part,” she said, adding that youths want assurance that they can secure a stable job, maintain a steady income and afford a home before taking the next step.

On how youths themselves could help Singapore adapt to future demographic shifts, Ms Goh encouraged young Singaporeans to invest more deeply in personal relationships. The mother of three said, “Investing in your own personal relationships… is what really outlasts even your career.”