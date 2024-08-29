SINGAPORE: A recent survey by IPSOS shows that Singaporeans’ views on the role of technology in education are becoming more divided. The survey highlights that while a significant portion of the population sees artificial intelligence (AI) as a beneficial force in education, a growing number are concerned about its potential drawbacks.

According to the survey, 27% of Singaporeans now believe that advancements in technology, particularly AI, will have a positive impact on education, compared to 37% who held this view in 2023. Conversely, the percentage of people who feel that the impact will be more negative has slightly increased, rising from 11% in 2023 to 13% in 2024.

This shift in sentiment has led to a mixed stance on AI tools like ChatGPT in educational settings.

Four out of ten Singaporeans oppose a ban on ChatGPT, with 48% rejecting the idea of prohibiting its use in schools, a slight increase from the 46% who felt the same way last year. Meanwhile, 27% of respondents support a ban on the AI-driven tool, down from 29% in 2023.

The data also reveals that nearly half of Singaporeans remain neutral, recognizing both the potential benefits and risks associated with technology in education.

This balance suggests that while there is optimism about AI’s potential to enhance learning, there is also caution about its possible unintended consequences.

As AI continues to integrate into the educational landscape, the debate over how to manage its influence will likely persist, with stakeholders weighing both its promise and pitfalls in shaping the future of learning.

TISG/