SINGAPORE: After paying $4.40 for an iced lemon tea, a disappointed customer took to an online forum on Sunday (March 23) to complain that he seemingly got more ice than tea in her drink.

“Seriously…the amount of ice. I already took out some,” online user Siow Edlan wrote in a complaint group, sharing a photo of a cup full of ice and tea. He also shared a photo of a plastic bag that appeared to be holding excess ice. “$4.4 for iced lemon tea,” he said. “I don’t mind paying $4.4, but the ice is a bit too much.”

Father lodges similar complaint

The ice overload complaint echoes a similar incident reported earlier this year. On Jan 26, TISG reported that a father took to social media to express his dissatisfaction after buying a soya drink for his son, only to find that after finishing the drink, the cup was still three-quarters full of ice.

Facebook user Le Hkh, who posted in the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE group, shared photos of the takeaway cup, highlighting how much ice remained. “I bought a soya drink for my boy, and the cup was still full of ice after he finished his drink,” he wrote.

However, commenters noted that this practice is fairly common. One woman pointed out that many stalls add extra ice and reduce the amount of the actual drink served. She also added that when customers request less ice, stalls often have to pay more due to the fact that they have to provide more of the beverage.

Both incidents have got a reaction among consumers.

In response to Mr Siow’s complaint about the excessive amount of ice in his drink, while one said that having more ice makes it “nicer,” another commented, saying, “It’s standard for them to fill up half of the glass with ice.”

However, the writer clapped back and claimed that his cup was full of ice.

Woman shocked to be charged more for drink with less ice

Excess ice in drinks isn’t just about portion size—it can also affect the price. In February 2023, AsiaOne reported that a woman was shocked when a stall told her she would be charged extra if she requested less ice.

When questioned, the stall owner explained that using less ice meant adding more juice, which increased their costs.

As complaints about ice-filled drinks continue to surface, it seems Singaporeans will have to decide—pay for more liquid, or stick with a cup of mostly ice.

