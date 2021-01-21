3rd new Covid-19 cluster, rise in community cases reported

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A third new local Covid-19 infection cluster was reported on Wednesday night (Jan 20), along with a jump in community cases from the previous week, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its latest report.

The number of community cases from this week has increased to 18, up from four cases last week. There were four new community cases on Wednesday alone. Three of these cases were linked to a previous case, which signifies a new infection cluster.

This is the third such cluster reported this week, after going for several weeks without any local clusters or community infections.

Additionally, among the new community cases, the number of unlinked cases has also grown from two last week to six cases this week.

Third Cluster

The three new cases that make up the third cluster are connected to a 39-year-old permanent resident who tested positive for the infection on Jan 18.

All four people work at BS Industrial and Construction Supply.

The MOH said, “Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant prevailing safe management measures at their workplace. The government takes a serious view of any breach and will take actions should there be non-compliance.”

Two of the new cases did not seek medical attention when they started showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Similarly, Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force assigned to tackle the pandemic, said that some of the newly infected people linked to the police para-vet cluster, also did not seek medical attention, despite showing symptoms.

MOH wrote on Jan 20, “We strongly urge everyone to do their part to reduce the risk of transmission. Those who are unwell, including those showing early/mild symptoms, should be socially responsible and seek medical attention immediately and stay at home to prevent the spread of illness to others.”



The para-vet was the first new cluster reported earlier this week.

The second cluster was reported on Tuesday, Jan 19. Two new community cases were linked to an infected food processing worker at Golden Bridge Foods Manufacturing.

One of them is his wife, while the other is a colleague and housemate of the infected worker. Both of them are asymptomatic for Covid-19.

Latest cases

The fourth community case MOH reported on Jan 20 is so far unlinked. He is a 46-year-old work pass holder, whose infection was discovered when he took a pre-departure screening test on Jan 19 because he intended to return to India.

MOH’s latest Covid-19 update also showed that there are 36 new imported cases: one Singaporean, one permanent resident, one dependent pass holder, one long-term visit pass holder, four student pass holders, four work pass holders, 20 work permit holders and four short-term visit pass holders.

The country’s case total now stands at 59,197. Among these, 45 patients are in hospital, most of whom are in stable condition or are improving. Only one patient is in intensive care in critical condition. There are 197 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but are still testing positive for Covid-19 in community facilities.

Twenty-nine people have died of Covid-19 in Singapore since last year.

