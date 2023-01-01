38-year-old Indian national dies in Tuas gas fire, 46 workplace deaths in 2022

SINGAPORE — A 38-year-old Indian national died in a fire at 21 Tuas Avenue 3 on Friday (Dec 30), marking the 46th workplace fatality in 2022. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was triggered by the uncontrolled release of flammable gas acetylene from cylinders on the premises, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Saturday.

MOM has instructed the employer and occupier Asia Technical Gas to stop all work activities related to checking and maintaining the flammable gas cylinders. “When dealing with gas cylinders that contain flammable gases, measures must be put in place to prevent any accumulation of such gases as well as ensuring that the work environment is free from ignition sources,” said MOM.

The fire, which started at 9:25 am, was eventually controlled around 9:50 am, although another worker, a 43-year-old Chinese national, was injured. He was conveyed while conscious to Singapore General Hospital, reported the Straits Times.

Three days before the fatal accident in Tuas, a 31-year-old Singaporean died after being hit and pinned down by a machine that toppled over at 601 Rifle Range Road.

Following a spike in workplace fatalities in the first half of 2022, MOM introduced a six-month “heightened safety” period from Sept 1, 2022, to Feb 28, 2023. It was reported that 46 workplace deaths in 2022, the highest number since 2016, with 66 fatalities.

A total of 11 companies have been prohibited from employing new foreign workers due to fatal and major accidents. The companies’ chief executives and directors were required to account for the accidents and rectify the safety lapses personally.

“MOM recognises that some sectors are still recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and many companies are catching up on delays in projects while others are expanding their operations as the economy reopens,” said the agency.

“Nevertheless, safety must remain a priority for all employers. For companies that fall short on safety, MOM will increase the accountability of these companies and their senior management.”

Members of the public and workers who witness unsafe practices can report the issue to MOM through the following link or by calling 6438-5122./TISG

