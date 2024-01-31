Former President Donald Trump awaits a crucial judgment this week that could potentially spell the end of his real estate empire. The civil fraud case, seeking a staggering $370 million, poses a significant threat to Trump’s financial standing and political aspirations.

The imminent decision from a New York state court follows a recent federal defamation verdict, where Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million to columnist E. Jean Carroll.

As the Republican presidential frontrunner faces a cascade of legal challenges, he contends that Democrats are orchestrating a concerted effort to undermine his return to political power.

New York Justice Arthur Engoron previously ruled in September that Trump engaged in repeated fraud from 2011 to 2021, manipulating property values for personal gain.

Engoron’s order to cancel Trump’s business certificates is pending appeal, and the recent trial aimed to determine damages.

Amid the legal battles, Trump and his legal team assert that there were no victims, as lenders were allegedly repaid satisfactorily and willingly engaged in business with him.

However, an Associated Press analysis highlights that previous cases resulting in the dissolution of businesses were typically driven by identifiable victims and losses.

$370 million in penalties

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sought $370 million in penalties, aims to prevent Trump from conducting business in the state.

The fraud damages represent a formidable financial challenge to Trump and his real estate empire.

Despite Trump’s continued attacks on the legal process and accusations of a partisan witch hunt, the court is poised to deliver a decision by the end of the month.

As the judgment day approaches, Trump remains defiant, declaring on social media that the case is a “Political Persecution” and insisting the state should receive no damages.

The outcome of this legal battle could reshape the future of Trump’s business endeavors and impact his political trajectory.

