37-year-old woman dies after falling from Bukit Panjang block; no foul play suspected

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old woman has died after falling from a HDB block at Bukit Panjang Ring Road this morning (Jul 31).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 619 Bukit Panjang Ring Road at around 9:10 a.m. and found the woman lying unconscious at the foot of the block when they arrived.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show several SCDF and police officers at the scene. A netizen going by the name “Princess Xiangxiang” posted photos on Xiaohongshu showing emergency vehicles parked near the block and police cordons in place.

Commenters believed to be eyewitnesses described seeing a pool of blood on the ground.

The police confirmed that preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

Mental health helplines

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.)

Counselling helplines

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.