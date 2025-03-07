SINGAPORE: The 365 Cancer Prevention Society (365CPS) is offering sponsored screenings of colorectal, breast, and cervical cancer for low-income Singaporeans. As the organisation points out, early detection saves lives.

Interested individuals may see whether they qualify for the screenings and sign up for them via the 365CPS website.

Colorectal cancer screening

One of the top two cancers that affect both men and women in Singapore, colorectal cancer is also among the most preventable and treatable when people undergo regular screenings. The chance of getting colorectal cancer is 1 in 20.

However, “screening for colorectal cancer prevents cancer by removing polyps during colonoscopy and detects early cancer with a good chance of a cure,” the society says.

There were 12,239 diagnoses of this type of cancer between 2017 and 2021. While it usually occurs in people over 50, its incidence among younger people is on the rise. 365CPS’ #My1stColonoscopy campaign aims to provide a sponsored colonoscopy for people aged 45 to 70 from lower-income families. This includes pre-screen and post-screen consultations with a specialist. The screening is ongoing until April 30.

“By offering this initiative, the campaign aims to ensure that individuals who might otherwise be unable to afford or access colonoscopies can benefit from early detection and treatment of colorectal cancer,” the organisation said.

To be eligible for the screening, individuals must have a valid blue/orange Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) card or Public Assistance (PA) card and should not have had a colonoscopy in the last five years. More information about colorectal cancer, colonoscopies, and eligibility for the sponsored screening may be found here.

Mammograms & Pap test

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Singapore, with around 1 in 13 women diagnosed with it within their lifetime, and the risk rises with age. Women are advised to get a mammogram once a year after age 40 and every two years after turning 50.

365CPS offers #My1stMammo, a sponsored screening campaign of free mammograms, to low-income individuals aged 40 and above who have a valid blue/orange CHAS card or PA card.

To be eligible for this, women from the ages of 40 to 49 should not have had a mammogram within the last 12 months, and women aged 50 and older should not have had one within the last 24 months. More information may be found here.

Cervical cancer, meanwhile, is the 10th most common cancer among Singaporean women, with 200 women being diagnosed each year. It is a highly preventable cancer, however, as it can be detected through a Pap test.

365CPS has made #My1stPapTest available for eligible women from the ages of 25 to 69 from lower-income families who have a valid blue/orange CHAS card or PA card. More information may be found here. /TISG

