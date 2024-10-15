SINGAPORE: 35-year-old single Singaporeans, now eligible to apply for HDB flats, took to r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, to discuss why they are choosing to postpone their home purchases.

The conversation started after one Reddit user posted: “… some people are not eligible to get their own place yet due to high rents and expensive condo down payments.

Question for those who are 35, single, and eligible to purchase their own place—either a BTO or resale HDB: what is preventing you from doing so?”

Good relationship with parents

Many users shared that they aren’t in a hurry to get a BTO because they genuinely love living with their parents.

One user said, “I get along very well with Mum, who is the opposite of a toxic parent, and we take care of each other.”

Another expressed, “Staying with my family. The current location is great. No intention of moving out. Inside joke—so I can also help catch cockroaches and bugs for my sis.”

Some users also mentioned that buying an HDB flat seemed unnecessary, as they would likely inherit their family home in the future.

One user commented, “I’m a single child living with my mom in a 5-room flat. My dad passed on a few years ago, so this place will be mine eventually.”

Financial considerations

Instead of buying a property or spending on home renovations and maintenance, many shared that they prefer to grow their wealth through stocks, bonds, or other financial ventures.

By focusing on making money instead of owning a home, they believe they can build a more solid financial future.

One user shared, “Resale 3 rooms will use up more than half of my savings, so better not. I’d rather save up and go travel with my parents.”

Another explained, “I just really dislike the idea of locking up so much money in just one asset and treating a house as an investment.

Even if we assume that ‘property always goes up’ is true, there are still ad hoc maintenance costs, regular management fees (if condo), transaction fees, and taxes if you want to sell.

From an investment standpoint, it only makes sense as an alternative investment AFTER my ‘main’ portfolio of stocks and bonds is abundant.”

Future plans

Several users also mentioned that their lack of immediate plans to get married was a factor in delaying their home purchases.

One Redditor said, “I’m good with my parents. I get to spend more time with them and vice versa. I most likely won’t get married by then either, so I see no point.”

Difficulty in getting a BTO

The challenges of securing a BTO flat as a single individual were also highlighted in the discussion. One user remarked, “Damn hard to get BTO as a single over 35. If you get one, it’s like winning 4D. Resale prices are insane.”

Another wrote, “Definitely, odds are stacked against singles. I have a friend, 40+ single, who has been trying for BTO since 35. Not a single success.”

