Friday, December 5, 2025
28 C
Singapore
Malaysia
32-year-old man dies from fall after climbing fence to retrieve basketball

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A 32-year-old Malaysian man died on Tuesday evening (Dec 2) after falling from the third floor of a building overlooking a basketball court in Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

According to the Malaysian daily China Press, the man had climbed over the adjacent structure in an attempt to retrieve a ball when the accident occurred. Police confirmed that he slipped and fell while trying to recover a basketball.

Images circulating online show that the court, situated between buildings, was covered only by soft netting across the gaps, though the surrounding area was fenced.

Some netizens suggested the man might have thought the netting was solid and stepped onto it, though what exactly happened remains unclear.

The person overseeing the basketball court later took to social media to express sorrow over the incident.

He also appealed to the public to respect the privacy of the man’s family and to refrain from unnecessary speculation while investigations are ongoing.

