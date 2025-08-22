// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
30 workers axed from their jobs as Changi Travel Services undergoes restructuring exercise

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Changi Travel Services is undergoing a restructuring of its business and operational structure, a move that will affect around 30 employees.

A spokesperson said on Thursday (Aug 21) that all affected employees will receive severance packages, amounting to four weeks of salary for every year of service, with no minimum service requirement.

The spokesperson explained that the restructuring follows a strategic review and is intended to respond to the changing market environment. The decision was made after careful consideration and is aimed at strengthening Changi Hotels’ market positioning and ensuring the company’s sustainable growth, the spokesperson said.

Changi Travel Services said that it is committed to supporting employees impacted by the changes and that it aims to help staff secure suitable positions both within Changi Airport and externally.

The company said it will focus on implementing strategies to ensure long-term stability once the restructuring process is complete.

Established in 2012, Changi Travel Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Changi Airport Group that provides a range of services, including portable Wi-Fi rentals, airport transfer arrangements and currency exchange.

