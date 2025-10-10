// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 11, 2025
27.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
2 min.Read

3 weeks’ jail for man who kicked 6-year-old boy, who caused his daughter to fall at mall playground

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man who was arrested last December after he slapped a six-year-old boy who had gotten into a fight with his daughter at a play area at Westgate shopping mall at Jurong East was given a three-week jail sentence on Thursday (Oct 9).

The boy had kicked a wall made of styrofoam blocks that the three-year-old girl was standing behind. This caused her to fall. Angered, the man approached the boy and slapped him on his right cheek, which caused bruising. Over two dozen other adults and children present at the time witnessed the man slapping the boy.

The man was sentenced after entering a guilty plea to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt. The Deputy Public Prosecutor on the case, Joelle Loy, had previously asked for a sentence of six to seven weeks of jail time. The man’s lawyer, meanwhile, asked for a fine instead, calling the man’s actions a “deeply regrettable… split-second reaction of a father,” news reports say.

See also  High Court dismisses rapper’s appeal; Subhas Nair starts 6-wk jail sentence

District Judge Janet Wang, however, while noting that the man had gotten upset by what the boy had done to his daughter, found that his action had been out of proportion and that in no circumstance should violence against a child be condoned. No matter how precious a child is to their parents, there could have been empathy and forgiveness shown in the matter, which is the essence of true charity, she said.

The slapping incident

The incident occurred shortly past 2:30 p.m. on December 22, 2024. The boy had been brought to the mall playground by his mother and one of her friends. However, the boy’s mother did not see the man slapping her son, as she had been talking with her friend at the time.

After slapping him, the man asked the boy where his parents were, and the boy brought him to his mother. The man then told her what the boy had done, which led the boy’s mother to apologise to him. She also made her son apologise to the man, who reprimanded her for not keeping a closer watch on the boy.

See also  Singapore's first zero-waste grocery store Unpackt - will people buy in?

The man then left the play area.

Shortly afterwards, the mum saw that her son was crying and had a red mark on his cheek. A bystander who had seen what happened told the mum’s friend that the girl’s father had slapped the boy, who, in turn, told the boy’s mum.

After this, she called the police, who confirmed to the media that a 38-year-old man had been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt.

The boy’s father was quoted as saying that after the incident, the young boy suffered from nightmares. /TISG

Read also: Arrested: Man who slapped 6-year-old boy at Westgate playground

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Eyewitness says two seniors almost fell after teens kick ION Orchard escalator, bringing it to a sudden stop

SINGAPORE: An eyewitness has claimed that two senior citizens...

Employer furious after maid causes ‘mini explosion’ while charging phone with wet hands

SINGAPORE: An employer has spoken out after a late-night...

Haidilao under fire for botched use of Singlish in new ad campaign

SINGAPORE: Popular hot pot chain Haidilao has come under...

LTA to publish rail reliability data monthly and include details of major delays

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will now release...

Business

Nearly 70% of employed Singapore youth are still looking for work

SINGAPORE: Nearly seven in 10 employed young Singaporeans are...

Google launches new AI platform ‘Gemini Enterprise’ for business clients

Alphabet’s Google has rolled out a new artificial intelligence...

Most large firms faced losses from AI deployment, but those with ‘responsible AI’ policies saw stronger gains: EY survey

AMSTERDAM: Most large companies that have introduced artificial intelligence...

DBS group CEO Tan Su Shan tops Fortune’s list of Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025

SINGAPORE: DBS Chief Executive Tan Su Shan has been...

Singapore Politics

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

Pritam Singh announces LTA’s approval for linkways to be built at Eunos

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 16),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //